Ex-SGAG influencer Maddy told to snip off eyelash extensions for Malaysian passport renewal

It's common to doll ourselves up for a passport photo, especially since that picture will be stuck with us for many years in that travel document.

One local influencer, Maddy Breteche-Lo, however not only had to go with a minimalist no-makeup look, she was even forced to cut off her eyelash extensions when renewing her Malaysian passport, she said.

"This is my makeup," she said in a minute-long TikTok uploaded yesterday (Oct 31) while showing off her very bare look.

The Malaysian-French actress, who resides and works in Singapore and Malaysia, explained that she knows the Malaysian immigration officers can be quite particular and "weird" about individuals having makeup on when their passport photos are being taken.

However, it seems that even the bare minimum was a bit much and this former SGAG star said she was told that her eyelash extensions were simply too long.

Holding a pair of scissors in her hand, she said in exasperation: "They took one look at my face and they're like your eyelash extensions are too long."

The solution? Either come back another day or snip off the lashes yourself, to which Breteche-Lo chose the latter as she had to fly off the next day.

"They're like, 'you cut yourself lah', then I'm like 'then I cut lah'," she recounted.

After "butchering" her extensions, she went back to the immigration officers to check if it was acceptable.

She could be heard pleading with them in Malay: "Cannot cut anymore."

While they did give her the green light for her lashes, they had another issue and this time it was with her wearing contact lenses.

An officer wanted her to remove them but Breteche-Lo said she will not as her myopia is about 1,200 degrees.

Later she said that she managed to renew her passport in 30 minutes.

"This is unheard of, okay, for Malaysia," she said in surprise.

AsiaOne has reached out to Breteche-Lo for more details.

According to the Immigration Department of Malaysia, applicants are not allowed to wear eyeglasses or glasses when having their photo taken.

They should also wear dark-coloured clothing which covers the shoulders and chest. However, there was no mention of contact lenses or eyelash extensions.

