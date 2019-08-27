Ex-SIA pilot who shared picture of dead maid on WhatsApp is found guilty of OSA offences

SINGAPORE - A Singapore Airlines (SIA) pilot who shared a photograph of a dead maid in a WhatsApp group after it was sent to him by his paramedic girlfriend has been found guilty of two offences under the Official Secrets Act (OSA).

Fazli Hisham Mohd Fairuz Shah, 29, was convicted on Monday (Aug 26) following a trial.

His girlfriend Nurizzah Afiqah Hussain, who was working for private ambulance operator Unistrong Technology at the time, was fined $3,000 in August last year after pleading guilty to two OSA-related offences.

The 27-year-old had been attending an incident at a condominium in eastern Singapore on Feb 1, 2017, when ambulance driver Shaik Haziq Fahmi Shaik Nasair Johar took a photo of the woman and shared it in a WhatsApp group called STN21.