Ex-SMU student took video of woman in toilet while on internship

Hoon Qi Tong was a Singapore Management University student when he committed the offence.
PHOTO: The New Paper file
David Sun
The New Paper

A woman who was filmed by a pervert while using a toilet cubicle is now terrified of public toilets.

She said she now checks every public toilet first, and will not use a cubicle if the neighbouring ones are occupied. And she tries to get someone to accompany her out of fear that a man might follow her into the toilet.

"I feel guilty that I have to trouble those around me, and angry that I have to feel fear when I did nothing wrong. No one should have to feel this way," she said in a four-page letter to explain how the incident has affected her life.

The letter was submitted to the District Court, where Hoon Qi Tong, 25, was yesterday sentenced to a short detention order (SDO) of two weeks after pleading guilty to one charge of insulting the woman's modesty.

A charge for criminal trespass was taken into consideration.

An SDO is a short jail term without a criminal record.

Hoon, then a Singapore Management University student, was interning in an office in downtown Singapore when he took an upskirt video of a female colleague in August 2017.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Tan Yanying told the court that Hoon soon lost interest in such videos and tried to film women in the toilet instead.

After failing twice, he noticed the victim, 31, who was a colleague, heading to the toilet at about 6pm on Sept 13.

Hoon followed her, and after she entered a cubicle, he sneaked into an adjacent cubicle and filmed her from above with his phone.

But the victim looked up after hearing noises from his cubicle and saw his phone.

She confronted Hoon and he agreed to delete the videos he had taken of her.

In her letter, the victim said she was horrified to see the screen of his phone filled with thumbnails of videos.

"Most of the clips appeared to have been taken inside the female toilet," she said.

She also said she feared for her safety when Hoon grabbed her arm and told her not to report the matter.

But she managed to run back to her office and informed her manager. The police later arrested Hoon, and seized his phone and MacBook.

HARM

District Judge John Ng noted that the harm Hoon caused to his victim was "apparent" from her letter to the court.

The judge, who also ordered Hoon to perform 130 hours of community service, said a detention order "should not be perceived as a soft option", as Hoon will be behind bars and deprived of his liberty.

Hoon, who graduated from SMU this year and is working in his father's company, was granted a deferment of sentence to Jan 7 next year.

For insulting the modesty of a woman, he could have been jailed for up to a year, or fined, or both.

This article was first published in The New Paper. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
Singapore courts Outrage of modesty / Insulting modesty SMU (Singapore Management University)

TRENDING

Woman films herself assaulting stroke-stricken husband in Indonesia
Woman films herself assaulting stroke-stricken husband in Indonesia
Should I use a credit card or multi-currency card for overseas spending?
Should I use a credit card or multi-currency card for overseas spending?
Gym memberships at Fitness First, True Fitness, Virgin Active, Pure Fitness &amp; Amore Fitness - worth it?
Gym memberships at Fitness First, True Fitness, Virgin Active, Pure Fitness & Amore Fitness - worth it?
Fake handyman steals cash register and equipment worth $10,000 in Sembawang
Fake handyman steals cash register and equipment worth $10,000 in Sembawang
&#039;Young punk&#039; brazenly vapes on public bus
'Young punk' brazenly vapes on public bus
Ex-SMU student took video of woman in toilet while on internship
Man who filmed colleague in toilet gets detention order
$448,600 worth of fake shoes seized in Malaysia
$448,600 worth of fake shoes seized in Malaysia
Singapore man goes viral on Facebook by giving obligatory pre-flight photos a cheeky twist
Singapore man goes viral on Facebook by giving obligatory pre-flight photos a cheeky twist
Gojek driver kicks passengers off ride from Changi Airport over a $3 tip
Gojek driver kicks passengers off ride from Changi Airport over a $3 tip
Man who didn’t have enough coins for bus ride tried to shame a bus driver online. It backfired
Man who didn’t have enough coins for bus ride tried to shame a bus driver online. It backfired
Folks are starting to tinker with the viral KFC rice cooker recipe from Japan
Folks are starting to tinker with the viral KFC rice cooker recipe from Japan
What to do in JB this weekend: New Danga Bay mall, karaoke hotpot &amp; other wet weather activities
New Danga Bay mall opens in JB; karaoke hotpot & other wet weather activities for a weekend across the Causeway

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Get Out!! Celebrate Christmas all year round at this German restaurant in Singapore
It's Christmas all year round at this German restaurant in Singapore
Long weekend getaways from Singapore in 2020 for budget-friendly travel
Long weekend getaways from Singapore in 2020 for budget-friendly travel
5 fun and free activities in Singapore to get you into the Christmas mood this weekend
5 fun and free activities in Singapore to get you into the Christmas mood this weekend
10 reasons why you should change your job, even if you don&#039;t want to
10 reasons why you should change your job, even if you don't want to

Home Works

HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
Bathroom accessories &amp; fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Bathroom accessories & fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?
Flooring options in Singapore - price guide to vinyl flooring &amp; more
Flooring options in Singapore - price guide to vinyl flooring & more

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Sugar dating billboard ads in Kuala Lumpur anger Malaysians
Sugar dating billboard ads in Kuala Lumpur anger Malaysians
I don&#039;t want no scrubs: Indonesian sisters punished for bathing-on-wheels stunt
I don't want no scrubs: Indonesian sisters punished for bathing-on-wheels stunt
Elderly man in China killed by 3 hit-and-runs in a row
Elderly man in China killed by 3 hit-and-runs in a row
Bukit Panjang neighbours locked in bitter feud over noise complaints
Bukit Panjang neighbours locked in bitter feud over noise complaints

SERVICES