Ex-YG boss Yang Hyun-suk said to have used money from artists' concerts to gamble in Vegas

Earlier reports said Yang Hyun-suk lost more than US$500,000 (S$693,000) in total when he visited the casino 11 times in 2017 and last year.

The founder of top South Korean talent agency YG Entertainment, Yang Hyun-suk, was forced to step down over criticism that it had not managed its artists well.

Two singers, BigBang's Seungri and FT Island's Choi Jong-hoon, were booked by the authorities for offences from embezzlement of funds to bribery for covering up drink-driving.

Now, there is talk over whether YG has managed the money earned by its artists in a professional manner.

Yang, who is being investigated for gambling, is said to have used the proceeds from YG artists' shows in the United States to fund his Las Vegas casino outings.