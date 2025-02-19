'Exceptional bravery': 4 primary school kids lauded for helping save worker with CPR during cardiac arrest

Four 11-year-old students from Yew Tee Primary School have been praised for stepping up to help save a foreign worker who was suffering from cardiac arrest.

The incident occurred on Feb 12, according to a Facebook post shared by eyewitness Xin Ming Ji in the Friends of Yew Tee group.

Speaking to AsiaOne, Xin, a 26-year-old assistant housekeeping manager, said that he received an alert on the MyResponder app for a suspected case of cardiac arrest that Wednesday.

He subsequently rushed down to the scene, and saw a group of foreign workers gathered around a man who had reportedly lost consciousness while cutting a tree.

He also noticed a group of students standing nearby "looking nervous".

Prior to Singapore Civil Defence Forces’ (SCDF) arrival, one of the students had performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on the worker with guidance from a 995 emergency operator, reported Shin Min.

According to Xin, SCDF officers subsequently arrived at the scene and attended to the man.

The worker was then taken to Woodlands Health Campus, said the SCDF.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the SCDF confirmed that they received a call for assistance near Block 567A Choa Chu Kang Street 52 on Feb 12 at around 1.50pm.

'They displayed exceptional bravery'

Xin praised the students for their quick thinking and willingness to help in such a critical situation.

"Despite their young age, they displayed exceptional bravery, responsibility, and a strong sense of community spirit," he said on his Facebook post.

He told AsiaOne that the kids' readiness to step up and take action in an emergency speaks volumes about their courage and awareness.

"Their actions deserve to be acknowledged and celebrated," he said.

Netizens on Facebook also joined in to applaud the students for their actions. Other netizens also commended Xin for promptly responding to the alert.

One of the students involved in the rescue, Lai Tianci (transliteration), told Lianhe Zaobao: "I thought about the lives that were at stake. There was no time to be afraid in a life-or-death situation like this,"

He said he was scared initially but was encouraged by everyone around him working together to push through.

