Excluded from team lunches, birthdays: Medical social worker alleges workplace bullying by supervisor

Her line manager excluded her from team lunches, planned birthday celebrations for everyone on the team except her, and even bought snacks from Bangkok for everyone but her.

These are the claims being made by a medical social worker, as her TikTok post about alleged workplace bullying went viral, with many commenters offering support and advice.

User steaks.andbones shared her experiences in a Dec 15 TikTok post titled "bullying by isolation in a healthcare setting". In the caption, she said that these incidents occurred after she sharedthat she did not feel supported by her supervisor.

She alleged that the team lead, following a trip to Bangkok, bought snacks for everyone on the team except her. In another instance, the supervisor personally called other colleagues out for lunch, excluding the TikToker even though she was seated at her desk at the time.

The social worker, who has an eating disorder, also claimed the team lead planned birthday celebrations with other co-workers without her knowledge, even telling the birthday girl that the team had "discussed and decided" on a gift together.

Left out of scrubs order

She added that she had been on hospitalisation leave and didn't check her email when the team was ordering scrubs. "Admin asked for team / team leads to help absent members order. My team lead didn't and now I don't have scrubs," she wrote.

"When the scrubs came, my team lead engaged everyone in an excited conversation about the scrubs in front of me."

A separate post on Dec 17 said that her supervisor also told her: "If you have to ask for help, it shows us that you're not coping mentally."

"I was accused of having no presence, no accountability, and not being a team player," she said, leading to multiple instances of burnout.

'Super common yet unaddressed'

The TikToker did not reveal her workplace, nor did she elaborate on when the incidents cited took place or how long the alleged bullying had been going on.

Her initial post garnered over 514,200 views and 19,200 likes, as netizens chimed in. Many commenters defended the social worker, suggesting that she leave the workplace or escalate the matter.

Others advised her to cut ties, with one saying that the "key to surviving a toxic workplace is indifference".

"Favouritism, bias, and nepotism in healthcare, super common yet unaddressed," said one netizen.

Another described these experiences as "signs of quiet firing", saying that they had witnessed similar cases in the past.

"I seriously don't understand how adults in professional settings bullying [sic] like little kids. You don't like someone, fine you don't have to be [sic] but please be mature about it," a user remarked.

Stomp has reached out to steaks.andbones for comment.

