Expanding digital, green economy co-operation and people-to-people ties: PM Wong on first China visit

Singapore's partnership with China has expanded into "new frontiers" over the years, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said on his first visit to China as Singapore's prime minister.

PM Wong met Premier Li Qiang in Beijing on Monday (June 23) marking the 35th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Singapore and China.

"Over the years, our partnership has gone from strength to strength," PM Wong said in a Facebook post on Monday, reflecting his visit. "Our three government-to-government projects continue to make good progress.

"We're also expanding into new frontiers — from digital and green economy co-operation, to growing people-to-people exchanges."

Singapore and China have an All-Round High-Quality Future-Oriented Partnership which the two countries had elevated and intend to deepen, PM Wong wrote.

He also stated: "I am confident that with continued trust and co-operation, the best days of the Singapore-China partnership are still ahead of us."

PM Wong shared that he held a discussion with Premier Li on the regional and global developments where the duo reaffirmed their shared commitment to improving co-operation, upholding multilateralism and a rules-based international order.

In his meeting with Li, PM Wong explained that the relationship between China and Singapore is a partnership "built on a deep level of mutual respect, trust and understanding".

He added: "This deep level of trust and understanding cannot be taken for granted. It has to be cultivated, nurtured year after year, generation after generation."

PM Wong also expressed his intention to "strengthen interactions and exchanges" with China.

Cooperating in a turbulent world

Of the topics discussed between PM Wong and Premier Li, issues regarding global uncertainty and change were also addressed.

"I believe it is crucial for China and Singapore, which are friendly and close neighbours as well as important partners, to strengthen co-operation and exchanges," Li told PM Wong, reported The Straits Times.

Concurring with Premier Li, PM Wong reiterated: "We are living in a more uncertain and turbulent world, [so] we should together find ways to co-operate not just between ourselves, but also in regional and multilateral platforms."

Premier Li also asked PM Wong to keep global supply chains stable, stating that China and Singapore should "uphold open regionalism and true multilateralism", Chinese state news agency Xinhua reported.

"As beneficiaries and defenders of economic globalisation and free trade, China and Singapore should … actively promote trade and investment liberalisation and facilitation, and maintain the stability and smooth functioning of the global supply chain," Li reportedly said.

Joining PM Wong on his trip to China were Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment and Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations Grace Fu, Senior Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Home Affairs Sim Ann, Acting Transport Minister and Senior Minister of State for Finance Jeffrey Siow, as well as Nee Soon GRC MP Syed Harun Alhabsyi.

UN Charter 'more important than ever': PM Wong

Separately, PM Wong also reflected upon Singapore's relationship with the United Nations (UN) in a statement commemorating the 80th anniversary of the signing of the UN Charter.

PM Wong said that the UN has "given Singapore an equal voice on the world stage" and also allowed small countries such as our own to thrive.

"Today, that system is under strain," he stated. "Geopolitical tensions are deepening. Protectionism and unilateralism are on the rise.

"In these uncertain times, the principles of the UN Charter are more important than ever - to prevent the "scourge of war"; to resolve disputes peacefully; and to uphold international law."

Singapore joined the UN shortly after gaining independence in 1965.

Referring to the Charter's anniversary as a "call to action", PM Wong also called for the strengthening and reform of the UN so that it is able to tackle the global challenges today.

He added that Singapore has reaffirmed its strong commitment to the UN Charter.

"We will continue working with all Member States, including through the Forum of Small States, to build a more resilient and inclusive international order," he said.

[[nid:719134]]

khooyihang@asiaone.com