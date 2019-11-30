Expect more rain, 22 deg C temperature in the first 2 weeks of December

More wet weather can be expected in the first two weeks of December with temperatures falling to as low as 22 deg C, the weatherman said on Friday (Nov 29).

This comes as the north-east monsoon conditions over the island since early this month are expected to continue till March next year, said the National Environment Agency's Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS).

In the first week of December, Singapore can expect a monsoon surge lasting from two to four days, bringing cloudy and occasionally windy conditions with periods of moderate to heavy showers over the island.

These strong north-easterly winds over the South China Sea are likely to weaken in the second week.

Short moderate to heavy thundery showers are also expected in the afternoon on five to seven days. This is due to strong daytime heating of the land coupled with local convergence of winds.