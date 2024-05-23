'Expect people to treat you like a princess': Cleaning service company trades barbs with customer over no-show

The company is called Knoc Knoc.

What the costumer did not anticipate was that she would be the one to be knocked.

Stomp contributor Shina had booked the company for cleaning service on May 16, but no one showed up.

When she messaged Knoc Knoc to find out what happened, they ended up trading barbs with each other in a lengthy text argument.

At one point, the company said to her: "Apparently, the world doesn't revolve around you. I think the only person that can entertain you is your husband. Or maybe he can't too. Oops."

The customer told Stomp: "After paying for the service, this is a no-go."

She had paid $288 for the home-cleaning package and was expecting someone to come at 9am.

"At 9.15am, I tried to text them, but no response and I was waiting the whole time." recounted the Stomp contributor.

"At 10.30am, they then replied that the staff had vomited while on the way. I told them they should have informed me beforehand so I wouldn't be here waiting.

"After which, they claimed that I'm not educated because I didn't understand the meaning of 'urgent'. They then further pull in family to say my parents didn't teach me well!"

The Stomp contributor shared screenshots of their online chat, where in one of the texts, Knoc Knoc said: "It's just funny that you don't care about the word 'urgent' and expect people to treat you like a princess. We kinda pity the one at home."

The customer vented to Stomp: "What kind of nonsense service is that? I asked for a refund. They said they didn't do refunds!

"As a customer, I felt so terrible because of the texts. After paying, I still got to take this kind of nonsense."

In response to a Stomp query, a spokesman for Knoc Knoc said: "Job already fufilled the next day. Move on."

The Stomp contributor confirmed that the job was done the next day.

Asked whether Knoc Knoc did a decent cleaning job, she said: "They did, though."

It was the "bad attitude" she had a problem with.

"Would you pay for a service and end up getting cursed by the service provider? I think it's too much. Even bring in family as well," said the Stomp contributor.

"I'm not sure what I can do about, but I hope people don't get the same thing too."

She added that she has two more sessions left in the package.

Last year, Stomp received three complaints about Knoc Knoc involving rude messages and unsatisfactory paint jobs.

