Expect 'very heavy traffic' at Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints over Hari Raya Haji weekend: ICA

SINGAPORE — Travellers using the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints over the Hari Raya Haji long weekend are advised to factor more time for immigration clearance, Singapore's Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said on June 14.

This is because traffic at these land checkpoints is expected to "remain very heavy" during this period, it said in a Facebook post.

ICA added that more than 510,000 travellers cleared the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints on June 13.

Hari Raya Haji falls on June 17, and within the June school holiday period between May 25 and June 23. In a statement on May 20, ICA said heavy traffic is expected within this period.

During the Good Friday long weekend from March 28 to April 1, almost 2.3 million travellers crossed the two land checkpoints connecting Singapore and Malaysia, marking more than 455,000 crossings daily.

"ICA also seeks travellers' understanding and co-operation to be patient, observe traffic rules, maintain lane discipline, and co-operate with officers on-site when using the land checkpoints," it said, advising travellers to follow its Facebook page for updates on the traffic situation at its land checkpoints.

