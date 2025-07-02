Expect warm, humid nights till mid-July, temperatures to hit 34 deg C

Warm and humid nights are expected to hit Singapore in the first two weeks of July due to prevailing south-west monsoon conditions, with winds blowing mainly from the south-east or south-west, said the Meteorological service Singapore (MSS) on Tuesday (July 1).

During this period, the daily maximum temperatures are likely to range between 33 degrees Celsius and 34 degrees Celsius on most days and slightly exceed 34 degrees Celsius on a few days, it stated.

Some nights may also be warm and humid, with temperatures staying above 28 degrees Celsius.

Short-duration thundery showers are also expected over parts of the island in the late morning and afternoon on most days, said the meteorological service. In addition, Sumatra squalls may bring widespread thundery showers and gusty winds in the pre-dawn and morning hours on a few days.

Despite the expected rainfall, MSS forecasts that total rainfall for the first half of July will be near average across most parts of the island.

Later half of June saw thundery showers

In the second half of June 2025, localised short-duration thundery showers fell over parts of the island on several days.

On June 28, a regional convergence of winds brought moderate to heavy thundery showers over many parts of Singapore in the early afternoon.

That day, Woodlands recorded the highest daily rainfall total for the second fortnight of June, with 69.3mm of rain.

During the same period, daily maximum temperatures ranged between 32 degrees Celsius and 34 degrees Celsius on most days.

The highest temperature within those two weeks was recorded at Paya Lebar on June 22, where the mercury climbed to 35.3 degrees Celsius.

MSS also said that rainfall distribution across the island varied significantly. Rainfall in Jurong West was 69 per cent below average, while Admiralty recorded levels at 63 per cent above average.

