Expelled scholar filmed women in NTU hall toilet

PHOTO: The Straits Times illustration
David Sun
The New Paper

A former scholar at Nanyang Technological University (NTU) was given a short detention order (SDO) of two weeks for trespassing into a female toilet at a hall to film a fellow student showering.

Han Shiyu, 18, a Chinese national, yesterday pleaded guilty to one charge each of criminal trespass and insulting the modesty of the woman.

Another two similar charges were taken into consideration.

An SDO is a jail term of up to 14 days with no criminal record.

Last Aug 12, at about 9.20pm, the victim was showering in a toilet at the NTU hall.

Han, who lived there, used his girlfriend's access card to gain entry and went into an adjacent cubicle. He then used his phone to take a six-second video of her showering.

She saw the phone but was too afraid to confront Han. She messaged a friend and got dressed before meeting the friend outside.

CAMPUS SECURITY

The victim later alerted campus security, and the police were called at 10.10pm.

The New Paper understands that Han's girlfriend had given him her access card to collect some of her belongings from the hall when she was hospitalised.

Court documents showed he had taken a video of another woman showering in the same hall earlier that month.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Michelle Lu told the court that Han's scholarship had been revoked, and he has no plans to further his studies in Singapore.

It was reported earlier that NTU expelled him last October.

Han's lawyer Che Wei Chin said his client plans to return to China to continue his studies after serving his sentence here.

District Judge May Mesenas sentenced Han to the SDO without any community service or day reporting order add-ons, as requested by the defence.

For criminal trespass, he could have been jailed for up to three months or fined up to $1,500, or both.

For insulting the modesty of a woman, he could have been jailed for up to a year or fined, or both.

This article was first published in The New Paper. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
NTU (Nanyang Technological University) Outrage of modesty / Insulting modesty

TRENDING

$100 only? Singaporeans tickled by &#039;ungrateful&#039; kid
$100 only? Singaporeans tickled by 'ungrateful' kid
Jay Chou enjoys atas birthday weekend, but wife never give face
Jay Chou enjoys atas birthday weekend, but wife never give face
Army women who survived Tekong share how they handled their period in the jungle
Army women who survived Tekong share how they handled their period in the jungle
Here&#039;s the salary you need to earn to afford these homes in Singapore
Here's the salary you need to earn to afford these homes in Singapore
Watch out for the bike: Teens cycling in Plaza Singapura
Watch out for the bike: Teens cycling in Plaza Singapura
Expelled scholar filmed women in NTU hall toilet
Expelled scholar filmed women in NTU hall toilet
China confirms human-to-human transmission of new coronavirus: Xinhua
China confirms human-to-human transmission of new coronavirus
Netizens laud passenger who returned a stolen blanket to Malaysia Airlines after 9 years
Netizens laud passenger who returned a stolen blanket to Malaysia Airlines after 9 years
After 18-year wait, NSman remembers to return $80 borrowed from officer
After 18-year wait, NSman remembers to return $80 borrowed from officer
Handmade CNY decorations at Fusionopolis stolen within a day of display
Handmade CNY decorations at Fusionopolis stolen within a day of display
Getting married in a year? You need to save $2,300 a month to afford an &#039;average&#039; wedding
Getting married in a year? You need to save $2,300 a month to afford an 'average' wedding
Gossip mill: Former leading man Ma Jingtao spotted singing at a village wedding dinner - and other entertainment news this week
Former leading man Ma Jingtao spotted performing at a village wedding dinner

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

R&amp;B Tea free upsize for those born in the year of the Rat, Sheng Siong CNY promotions &amp; other deals this week
R&B Tea free upsize for those born in the year of the Rat, Sheng Siong CNY promotions & other deals this week
Why I decided not to buy any new clothes for CNY this year
Why I decided not to buy any new clothes for CNY this year
Did you know a woman&#039;s brain changes during her menstrual cycle?
Did you know a woman's brain changes during her menstrual cycle?
He&#039;s not Malay: Customers surprised vendor at Singapore&#039;s Ningxia Night Market speaks fluent Mandarin
He's not Malay: Customers surprised vendor at Singapore's Ningxia Night Market speaks fluent Mandarin

Home Works

7 handy add-ons you won&#039;t mind having in your small kitchen
7 handy add-ons you won't mind having in your small kitchen
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020
House tour: Industrial-style, cat-friendly HDB BTO home in Boon Lay
House tour: Industrial-style, cat-friendly HDB BTO home in Boon Lay

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Maid, 34, arrested for attacking employer with knife
Maid, 34, arrested for attacking employer with knife
Grab driver calls the cops on couple for getting &#039;intimate&#039; in her car
Grab driver calls the cops on couple for getting 'intimate' in her car
Sydney mum warns against clothing hooks after 6-year-old gets eyelid torn off
Sydney mum warns against clothing hooks after 6-year-old gets eyelid torn off
British woman gets schooled on nasi lemak after calling it &#039;wickedly bad meal&#039;
British woman gets schooled on nasi lemak after calling it 'wickedly bad meal'

SERVICES