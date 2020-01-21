Expelled scholar filmed women in NTU hall toilet

A former scholar at Nanyang Technological University (NTU) was given a short detention order (SDO) of two weeks for trespassing into a female toilet at a hall to film a fellow student showering.

Han Shiyu, 18, a Chinese national, yesterday pleaded guilty to one charge each of criminal trespass and insulting the modesty of the woman.

Another two similar charges were taken into consideration.

An SDO is a jail term of up to 14 days with no criminal record.

Last Aug 12, at about 9.20pm, the victim was showering in a toilet at the NTU hall.

Han, who lived there, used his girlfriend's access card to gain entry and went into an adjacent cubicle. He then used his phone to take a six-second video of her showering.

She saw the phone but was too afraid to confront Han. She messaged a friend and got dressed before meeting the friend outside.

CAMPUS SECURITY

The victim later alerted campus security, and the police were called at 10.10pm.

The New Paper understands that Han's girlfriend had given him her access card to collect some of her belongings from the hall when she was hospitalised.

Court documents showed he had taken a video of another woman showering in the same hall earlier that month.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Michelle Lu told the court that Han's scholarship had been revoked, and he has no plans to further his studies in Singapore.

It was reported earlier that NTU expelled him last October.

Han's lawyer Che Wei Chin said his client plans to return to China to continue his studies after serving his sentence here.

District Judge May Mesenas sentenced Han to the SDO without any community service or day reporting order add-ons, as requested by the defence.

For criminal trespass, he could have been jailed for up to three months or fined up to $1,500, or both.

For insulting the modesty of a woman, he could have been jailed for up to a year or fined, or both.

This article was first published in The New Paper. Permission required for reproduction.