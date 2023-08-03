Expensive doesn't mean good, says woman after her hair gets butchered by Far East Plaza stylist

When it comes to getting haircuts, some would be willing to pay extravagantly — provided they get a good result.

This woman, however, didn't feel she got her money's worth after getting a haircut at CCA Hair in Far East Plaza and posted a complaint online on Tuesday (Aug 1).

In a Facebook post on Complaint Singapore, she shared an anonymous post, recounting her experience with the hairdresser.

"[My hair] was cut by a senior hairstylist that probably doesn't even know how to cut hair," she ranted, upset. "I requested a 'bob' hairstyle, but it became this 'anyhow cut' hairstyle."

She explained that the hairdresser had took to her hair without using a comb, purportedly even rushing through the process even though their shop didn't have any other customers, resulting in her "uneven" haircut.

Because she fell asleep in her chair during the haircut, she wasn't aware that her haircut had gone wrong.

"Shame on him for being a senior hairstylist," she also jabbed.

The customer said she was compensated the $45 that she had spent on the haircut after she voiced her dissatisfaction with the service provided.

However, the damage was already done.

"It doesn't help, it will take a long time for my hair to grow back to normal length," she griped.

She also added, warning other users online: "Expensive doesn't mean it's good."

Many netizens expressed sympathy for the woman, with some comparing the cut to those provided at a quarter of the price she paid.

However, some users also felt that going public with her complaints was too much.

"They refunded [the cost] but you still post," said one. "Hope they sue you."

Another questioned her aggressively: "Every haircut, the stylist will use mirror to show a back view to ensure you are satisfied… [Why are you complaining now] to the whole world that the salon is not good? What's your agenda?"

Other netizens came to her defence, with one responding humorously: "She is doing the community a favour so your daughter won't look like Dora the Explorer in the future."

While hairstylists might make mistakes every now and then, sometimes problems might also arise due to miscommunications between the customer and the hairdresser.

'Pineapple head' haircut

In April, a man aired his grievances after his trip to Kin Cuts hair salon in Lavender left him with a "pineapple head"-style haircut.

"She shaved too much when I said trim a bit… I'm already depressed enough. Not a quality haircut," Kris Tan wrote in a now-deleted post to Complaint Singapore.

The owner of Kin Cuts, surnamed Sim, shared with the media then that a miscommunication had occurred after Tan gestured with his hands to use a shaver to shave his hair shorter after his cut was complete.

"Our hairstylist may have misunderstood how short he really wanted it," Sim explained. "If possible, we would like to reach out to this customer to redo his hair to his liking."

AsiaOne has contacted CCA Hair for comment.

