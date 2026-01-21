Explained: Does dancing really work when a free-roaming dog charges at you?

A viral video, first posted in 2024, showing a man in Malaysia breaking out in a series of impromptu dance moves as a dog charges at him has recently resurfaced on social media amid laughter and debate.

In the 2024 video posted by TikTok user NrDahliaRostam, a man is seen walking out from a landed residential property when a free-roaming dog across the street starts charging towards him, albeit with a slight limp.

The man stops briefly for a second to consider his actions before breaking out into a series of dance moves.

As he starts shuffling his feet in all directions, the dog is seen mirroring his moves.

After about 10 seconds, the man stops and stands his ground before backing off. The dog then moves away from the gate as well.

The original video, which reached two million views, was reposted by TikTok user nobitasan8693 on Jan 18 and has reached nearly 300,000 views at the time of writing.

Across both videos, most users found the interaction funny, with several users amused by how the man reacted in the situation as well as the dog's response.

Some users, however, asked if reacting the same way during encounters with charging canines would work to prevent potential attacks.

One user also said that despite trying something similar, he ended up with scars from a free-roaming dog's bite.

No sudden movements

Speaking to AsiaOne, Patrick Wong, a dog trainer with over 40 years of experience, said there is no "one size fits all" answer on what to do in similar situations

"It depends. Like humans, each animal, each dog has its own personality, shaped by its respective experiences that may affect how it engages with humans," Wong shared.

He added that it also depends on where encounters with free-roaming dogs occur.

"In this case, the encounter happened outside what could be the man's home. The dog would be able to sense that this is not its 'territory'.

"If this were in less inhabited areas, where the dog or packs of dogs are used to occupying, they may become territorial and assert themselves," said Wong.

Kalai Vanan Balakrishnan, chief executive officer at the Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (ACRES), expressed a similar observation.

Kalai noted that the dog in the video did not appear to be territorial, implying a possibility that it may have roamed into the neighbourhood.

Checks by AsiaOne indicate that NrDahliaRostam had posted at least one other video involving another individual who encountered a free roaming dog outside the house, though it is unclear if it was the same dog.

The video appears to have been taken from the same home given the similar background, although the gate is different.

The woman in the clip is seen escaping by running back into the house.

What to do when faced with wildlife or free-roaming dogs

When asked what members of the public could minimally do when faced with wild animals and free-roaming dogs, both Kalai and Wong emphasised the need to remain calm and aware.

Wong said: "You have to try to remain calm and give them their space. Dogs can sense fear."

"When you sight wild animals, stay calm and be aware (of your surroundings). Don't make sudden movements as it may trigger them. Back away if there is a need too, and move off," said Kalai, adding that if the wild animals have young with them, more space should be placed between human and the wildlife encountered.

In an advisory on managing encounters with free-roaming dogs posted on its website, Singapore's Animal and Veterinary Service said that free-roaming dogs may bark at passers-by if they think that their safety is being threatened.

The authority also emphasised a similar need to remain calm in such situations, avoid making sudden movements, and give the dog space by walking away from it.

"As not every dog behaves the same way, you are advised to react appropriately considering the circumstances," the advisory added.

So, perhaps no "dance dance revolution", please.

