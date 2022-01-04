Explosion from air-con compressor heard in Hougang, 30 people evacuated from fire

30 people had to be evacuated after a fire broke out in Hougang on Monday (Jan 3) night.

The origin of the fire reportedly came from an air-conditioner compressor outside a senior activity centre along Hougang Avenue 3, according to Lianhe Zaobao.

Speaking to the Chinese daily, a resident said that the senior activity centre was closed prior to the incident. His brother immediately called the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) after hearing an explosion and experiencing a wave of heat.

The 24-year-old civil servant added that after evacuating with his family, around 30 people joined them downstairs.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the SCDF said that they were alerted to a fire at about 10.35pm.

"A member of the public extinguished the fire using a fire extinguisher prior to SCDF's arrival. There were no reported injuries," the SCDF added.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

