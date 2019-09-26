Explosions heard at Woodlands block after air-conditioner catches fire

A Woodlands HDB flat resident came face to face with a raging fire after hearing a series of explosions coming from one of their bedrooms.

The fire, which occurred at Block 842 Woodlands Street 82 on Monday (Sep 23), saw two people declining to be taken to a hospital.

Lianhe Wanbao reported that the fire involved an air-conditioner unit in the bedroom.

Stomp contributor G contributed a video showing firefighters arriving at the scene and putting out the fire.

After seeing the fire, the flat owner immediately shut the door and rushed everyone out of the house.

24-year-old Yamilan, who is the granddaughter of the flat owner, said: "The door was shut because we left the air-conditioner on.

"No one was in the room then. We were all in the living room when we heard an unusual sound coming from that room."

By the time the family noticed the fire, it was already too late.