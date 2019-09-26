Explosions heard at Woodlands block after air-conditioner catches fire

PHOTO: Stomp
Caryn Tan
Stomp

A Woodlands HDB flat resident came face to face with a raging fire after hearing a series of explosions coming from one of their bedrooms.

The fire, which occurred at Block 842 Woodlands Street 82 on Monday (Sep 23), saw two people declining to be taken to a hospital.

Lianhe Wanbao reported that the fire involved an air-conditioner unit in the bedroom.

Stomp contributor G contributed a video showing firefighters arriving at the scene and putting out the fire.

After seeing the fire, the flat owner immediately shut the door and rushed everyone out of the house.

24-year-old Yamilan, who is the granddaughter of the flat owner, said: "The door was shut because we left the air-conditioner on.

"No one was in the room then. We were all in the living room when we heard an unusual sound coming from that room."

By the time the family noticed the fire, it was already too late.

The family members who were at home during the incident included a five-year-old, a 73-year-old woman in a wheelchair and an 82-year-old man.

After evacuating to a safe area, the family could only look on as the fire consumed their home.

Yamilan said that they have been using the air-conditioner for six years and it was from a well-known brand.

"The air-conditioner's main switch was in another room. The compressor and its electric plug were intact. The problem could've been with the air-conditioner itself," said Yamilan.

Reporters at the scene said that the air-conditioner was reduced to ashes and only its pipings were left on the wall.

Yamilan said it's a blessing that everyone in the family is unharmed despite the house being inhabitable due to the fire.

More about
fires

TRENDING

Joanne Peh goes nude for Last Madame sex scene
Joanne Peh goes nude for Last Madame sex scene
China auntie opens plane emergency door because it was too stuffy
China auntie opens plane emergency door because it was too stuffy
Molester from NUS receives probation, judge says &#039;minor intrusions&#039;
Molester from NUS receives probation, judge says 'minor intrusions'
Will Roy Chiu finally find love with Janine Chang?
Will Roy Chiu finally find love with Janine Chang?
Singaporean thumb drive inventor Henn Tan, 3 others charged with cheating, falsifying accounts
Singaporean thumb drive inventor Henn Tan, 3 others charged with cheating, falsifying accounts
Video of PMA rider propping feet up against MRT door leads to all sorts of sentiments from netizens
Video of PMA rider propping feet up against MRT door leads to all sorts of sentiments from netizens
Thai model arrested over death of woman in sex case
Thai model arrested over death of woman in sex case
Chinese mum almost kills baby after delaying emergency C-section for auspicious date
Chinese mum almost kills baby after delaying emergency C-section for auspicious date
Singaporean influencer posts seemingly racist Insta story update over F1 weekend
Singaporean influencer posts seemingly racist Insta story update over F1 weekend
Rosamund Kwan looks old at 57th birthday party, netizen calls her &#039;scary&#039; and a &#039;witch&#039;
Rosamund Kwan looks old at 57th birthday party, netizen calls her 'scary' and a 'witch'
Did someone order extra blessings? Foodpanda rider spotted stealing Tua Pek Kong from altar
Did someone order extra blessings? Foodpanda rider spotted stealing Tua Pek Kong from altar
&#039;I didn&#039;t think you&#039;d be so wild&#039;: Andy Lau tells Singapore fans at sold-out concert
Andy Lau jokes he's not allowed to speak Cantonese in Singapore

LIFESTYLE

Get Out!!...and join a circus right here in Singapore
Get Out!!...and join a circus right here in Singapore
100 free Burger+ breakfast toasts at Wisma &amp; other deals this week
100 free Burger+ breakfast toasts at Wisma & other deals this week
Cafes in Singapore that&#039;ll make you believe you&#039;re overseas
Cafes in Singapore that'll make you believe you're overseas
This Singaporean guy shares how it&#039;s like as a contestant on a dating show in China
This Singaporean guy shares how it's like as a contestant on a dating show in China

Home Works

A room with not much natural light? Here&#039;s what to do
A room with not much natural light? Here's what to do
A tidy Muji-style jumbo HDB in Ang Mo Kio
A tidy Muji-style jumbo HDB in Ang Mo Kio
How to keep your bathroom clean longer
How to keep your bathroom clean longer
8 trendy Taobao buys to make your home look the way you want
8 trendy Taobao buys to make your home look the way you want

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Smoker in US refuses to put out cigarette, gets sprayed with fire extinguisher
Smoker in US refuses to put out cigarette, gets sprayed with fire extinguisher
4-year-old M&#039;sian girl breaks leg after falling from ferris wheel
4-year-old M'sian girl breaks leg after falling from ferris wheel
Vicki Zhao smitten by local &#039;Ah Ge&#039; Li Nanxing as a young girl
Vicki Zhao smitten by local 'Ah Ge' Li Nanxing as a young girl
Baby wrongly aborted in Seoul after doctor mixes up patients
Baby wrongly aborted in Seoul after doctor mixes up patients

SERVICES