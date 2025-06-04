Extension of Woodlands Checkpoint at Old Woodlands Town Centre to begin in September

Phase one of the redevelopment and extension of Woodlands Checkpoint will begin in September this year, the Immigrations and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) and Singapore Land Authority (SLA) said in a joint press release on Wednesday (June 4).

As part of phase one, an extension of the checkpoint will be built at Old Woodlands Town Centre and will comprise new automated clearance facilities for cargo vehicles, arriving cars and arriving motorcycles.

Additionally, the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) will be extended to create a direct route for vehicles exiting Woodlands Checkpoint to access the BKE, reducing traffic congestion on local roads during peak hours, ICA said.

Following phase one, subsequent phases will see additional clearance facilities and retrofitting of the existing checkpoint.

According to feasibility and technical studies conducted by ICA, two separate small land parcels approximately 0.79ha located near the middle of the redevelopment profile are needed to provide the "optimal amount of land needed to meet future traffic and security demands".

The SLA announced the acquisition of the two land parcels — which comes under Malaysia — on Wednesday.

"SLA and ICA will work closely with the Malaysian government through the acquisition process," the news release stated. "We will continue our strong partnership with the Malaysian government to strengthen connectivity and people-to-people links."

Once fully redeveloped in about 10 to 15 years, the checkpoint is expected to allow ICA to improve clearance efficiency for all vehicles, reducing average travel time from 60 minutes to 15 minutes during peak periods and incorporate more automation to increase efficiency.

Security checks could also be conducted away from the checkpoint's core structure to mitigate security risks, and holding areas for traffic could be created within the checkpoint to reduce congestion along surrounding roads and at BKE.

The redeveloped Woodlands Checkpoint is set to enhance the immigration clearance experience for travellers crossing the Causeway, according to the press release.

"ICA will continue to leverage technology and develop innovative solutions to facilitate cross-border travel and trade, while keeping our borders secure," the two authorities stated.

The daily traveller volume at the checkpoint increased by 22 per cent to 327,000 in 2024 from 269,000 in 2023.

A record 376,000 travellers used the checkpoint on Dec 20, 2024, during the year-end school holidays.

The average daily number of travellers passing through the checkpoint is projected to reach 400,000 by 2050.

