'This is extremely worrying': SM Lee warns that video of him promoting investment scam is a deepfake

SINGAPORE - Singaporeans must stay vigilant to protect themselves and those around them from deepfake scams, said Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong, who is again depicted promoting investment products in one such scam.

In a Facebook post on June 2, SM Lee said there is a deepfake video of him asking viewers to sign up for an investment product that claims to have guaranteed returns. He included in his post a screenshot of the video circulating online with a subtitle saying, “I am glad to present you a new investment.”

“The video is not real!” he wrote.

Artificial intelligence and deepfake technology are becoming better by the day, added SM Lee.

Not only did the scammers mimic his voice and layer the fake audio over actual footage of him delivering the 2023 National Day message, they also synchronised his mouth movements with the audio, he said.

“This is extremely worrying. People watching the video may be fooled into thinking that I really said those words,” he wrote.

“Please remember, if something sounds too good to be true, do proceed with caution.”

[[nid:685384]]

He urged Singaporeans not to believe scam ads of him or any other Singapore public office holder promoting an investment product.

Users can report them using the Government’s ScamShield Bot on WhatsApp at go.gov.sg/scamshield-bot.

“We must stay vigilant in order to protect ourselves and the ones around us,” said SM Lee.

In December 2023, SM Lee also warned Singaporeans of a deepfake video circulating online, in which he appeared to be advocating for a cryptocurrency scheme in an interview with Beijing-based news outlet China Global Television Network.

ALSO READ: 'I thought it was real': Lee Hsien Loong reveals he once fell victim to online scam

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.