Eyes on the road please: Singapore-registered Mini Cooper crashes into car in Johor while driver was checking Waze

Drivers often rely on navigation apps to get to unfamiliar destinations, but not keeping their eyes on the road may land them in great trouble.

While checking Waze, one driver ended up crashing his Singapore-registered Mini Cooper into a black Toyota in Johor, Malaysia last Saturday (April 1) morning.

"In the new month, I got the news that my father had an accident. It's scary when you see your father's car like that," the daughter of the Toyota driver, Nuraini Za'abar, tweeted in Malay that afternoon.

She also shared the dash cam footage from her father's car in another tweet on Tuesday.

In the 20-second clip, the Mini Cooper was seen hurtling across the road divider, crashing into the Toyota head-on.

The impact sent the latter flipping onto its side. The driver within made a hasty exit from his wrecked car.

"Dad feels like he already died," Nuraini wrote, adding, "I didn't know how to react when my father told me this".

In another video shared on Facebook page SG Road Vigilante, several passers-by were seen coming together to help the drivers involved in the crash.

A few of them were seen flipping both cars upright so they could be towed away.

Mini Cooper driver was looking at a map on Waze

In a tweet on Tuesday, Nuraini shared that the driver of the Singapore-registered vehicle had filed a report and pleaded guilty.

He admitted that he had been looking at a map on Waze which led to the crash.

"If people are not used to the roads, they usually drive slowly," Nuraini said.

Her father has never had an accident in his whole life, she wrote.

"He is a good driver. From working as a truck driver, bus driver, and now, a rental car driver".

In an interview with The Straits Times, Nuraini shared that her father sustained some minor injuries on his right hand and back.

He visited a hospital right after the accident.

She also said that her father, who is a private-hire driver, was ferrying a passenger at the time of the accident.

Fortunately, the passenger managed to leave the scene without suffering any injuries.

But the accident traumatised Nuraini's father, she said.

“I’ve never seen him cry before, and he has trouble sleeping as the incident keeps flashing right before his eyes”.

