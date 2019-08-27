F1 fever is back! Here's where to go to enjoy Singapore's annual Grand Prix season this year

Our hearts are pumping with anticipation for upcoming Singapore Grand Prix 2019.

Why are we so excited? The annual F1 party comes alive off the race track with a power-packed calendar of world-class performances, gastronomic offerings and exclusive retail promotions, right in the heart the Red Dot. Check out these fun ways to celebrate the city’s glitziest sporting event.

MEET THE A-LISTERS

For its 12th edition, expect a stellar entertainment lineup for the Formula 1 night race, including big names such as Gwen Stefani, Swedish House Mafia, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Hans Zimmer, Muse, Fatboy Slim, Toots and the Maytals as well as Larkin Poe.

Visit the Singapore GP website for the full schedule.

TAKE IT TO ANOTHER LEVEL

Want to elevate your music experience during the race weekend? Secure your spot at THE CUBE, the ultimate hot spot on an elevated triple-level viewing deck overlooking the Padang main stage. You’ll be able to indulge in free flow Taittinger Champagne, fine wines, premium spirits, beer, soft drinks and canapés in air-conditioned indoor bars and outdoor lounges.

Just SYK, THE CUBE will open 30 minutes after Circuit Park gates officially open, and close at the end of the concert at the Padang Main Stage each day.

HAVE A FOODIE AFFAIR

Set against three days of non-stop race action and stellar entertainment, the Singapore Formula 1 Paddock Club returns with a slew of specialty concept restaurants and signature haute cuisine. Headlining the gastronomic experience this year? The Hind’s Head by Heston Blumenthal, in the acclaimed chef’s debut culinary showcase in Singapore.

NOBU at The Boardwalk, led by award-winning Chef Nobu Matsuhisa, is also set to entice visitors. The menu will feature signature dishes synonymous with masterful techniques and Japanese flavours with a hint of Peruvian influence and picture-perfect presentations.

Want more? From the shores of the Australian coast and pastures, Rockpool by Neil Perry will bring from farm-to-table perfectly wood-fired grilled meats and seafood sustainably sourced from the finest quality producers.

ENJOY VR ON RACE NIGHT

Your kids will love the exclusive virtual reality (VR) experiences to bring them even closer to the action. You’ll get to see the F1 Singapore Grand Prix in a whole new dimension!

The VR experiences are just one of many complimentary fan-friendly activities under the “F1 Power Up” community series. Other activities include a roving truck, a simulator challenge, behind-the-scenes tours and a pit lane walk experience.

This article was first published in The Finder.