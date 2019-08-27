F1 fever is back! Here's where to go to enjoy Singapore's annual Grand Prix season this year

British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team leads at the Formula 1 2018 Singapore Airlines Grand Prix on 16 September, 2018.
PHOTO: The Straits Times
Hazel Vincent De Paul
Muneerah Bee
The Finder

Our hearts are pumping with anticipation for upcoming Singapore Grand Prix 2019.

Why are we so excited? The annual F1 party comes alive off the race track with a power-packed calendar of world-class performances, gastronomic offerings and exclusive retail promotions, right in the heart the Red Dot. Check out these fun ways to celebrate the city’s glitziest sporting event.

MEET THE A-LISTERS

For its 12th edition, expect a stellar entertainment lineup for the Formula 1 night race, including big names such as Gwen Stefani, Swedish House Mafia, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Hans Zimmer, Muse, Fatboy Slim, Toots and the Maytals as well as Larkin Poe.

Visit the Singapore GP website for the full schedule.

TAKE IT TO ANOTHER LEVEL

Want to elevate your music experience during the race weekend? Secure your spot at THE CUBE, the ultimate hot spot on an elevated triple-level viewing deck overlooking the Padang main stage. You’ll be able to indulge in free flow Taittinger Champagne, fine wines, premium spirits, beer, soft drinks and canapés in air-conditioned indoor bars and outdoor lounges.

Just SYK, THE CUBE will open 30 minutes after Circuit Park gates officially open, and close at the end of the concert at the Padang Main Stage each day.

HAVE A FOODIE AFFAIR

Set against three days of non-stop race action and stellar entertainment, the Singapore Formula 1 Paddock Club returns with a slew of specialty concept restaurants and signature haute cuisine. Headlining the gastronomic experience this year? The Hind’s Head by Heston Blumenthal, in the acclaimed chef’s debut culinary showcase in Singapore.

NOBU at The Boardwalk, led by award-winning Chef Nobu Matsuhisa, is also set to entice visitors. The menu will feature signature dishes synonymous with masterful techniques and Japanese flavours with a hint of Peruvian influence and picture-perfect presentations.

Want more? From the shores of the Australian coast and pastures, Rockpool by Neil Perry will bring from farm-to-table perfectly wood-fired grilled meats and seafood sustainably sourced from the finest quality producers.

ENJOY VR ON RACE NIGHT

Your kids will love the exclusive virtual reality (VR) experiences to bring them even closer to the action. You’ll get to see the F1 Singapore Grand Prix in a whole new dimension!

The VR experiences are just one of many complimentary fan-friendly activities under the “F1 Power Up” community series. Other activities include a roving truck, a simulator challenge, behind-the-scenes tours and a pit lane walk experience.

This article was first published in The Finder.

More about
Singapore Grand Prix

TRENDING

Fann Wong says no to second child with hubby Christopher Lee
Fann Wong says no to second child with hubby Christopher Lee
Loan sharks threaten to make Malaysian woman a prostitute
Loan sharks threaten to make Malaysian woman a prostitute
2-year-old boy mauled by leopard in Thai safari park after relative sets it loose
2-year-old boy mauled by leopard in Thai safari park after relative sets it loose
6 shopping centres in JB worth braving the Causeway jam for that&#039;s not City Square, KSL or Komtar JBCC
6 shopping centres in JB worth braving the Causeway jam for that's not City Square, KSL or Komtar JBCC
DFS Singapore pulls out of Changi Airport, stores to close by June 2020
DFS Singapore pulls out of Changi Airport, stores to close by June 2020
Tong Garden family feud: Brother sues siblings for diverting business; they say move was to save father&#039;s legacy
Tong Garden family feud: Brother sues siblings for diverting business; they say move was to save father's legacy
Family of toddler who died in Jewel store incident hires Singapore lawyer to handle case
Family of toddler who died in Jewel store incident hires Singapore lawyer to handle case
Good class bungalow in Bukit Panjang up for auction with $9m asking price
Good class bungalow in Bukit Panjang up for auction with $9m asking price
Ex-SIA pilot who shared picture of dead maid on WhatsApp is found guilty of OSA offences
Ex-SIA pilot who shared picture of dead maid on WhatsApp is found guilty of OSA offences
Malaysia&#039;s nasi lemak better than Singapore&#039;s? McDonald&#039;s new ad ignites food fight
Malaysia's nasi lemak better than Singapore's? McDonald's new ad ignites food fight
These HDB flats have the most fabulous floors
These HDB flats have the most fabulous floors
Oh snap! Intense arm-wrestling match leaves Chinese man with fractured arm
Oh snap! Intense arm-wrestling match leaves Chinese man with fractured arm

LIFESTYLE

Walking with Dinosaurs stomps into Singapore with feathered T-Rex and 17 other dinosaurs
Walking with Dinosaurs stomps into Singapore with feathered T-Rex and 17 other dinosaurs
I tried a T-shirt hack to fix overstretched necklines and it works... sort of
I tried a T-shirt hack to fix overstretched necklines and it works... sort of
1-for-1 Secret Recipe cakes, 99-cent pasta or baked rice &amp; other deals this week
1-for-1 Secret Recipe cakes, 99-cent pasta or baked rice & other deals this week
More eerie tales from Singapore film sets to spook yourself this Hungry Ghost Festival
More eerie tales from Singapore film sets to spook yourself this Hungry Ghost Festival

Home Works

How to make a minimalist home feel warm and cosy
How to make a minimalist home feel warm and cosy
How to fake a taller ceiling
How to fake a taller ceiling
How to care for your HDB flat&#039;s windows and make them last
How to care for your HDB flat's windows and make them last
House tour: Communal space and recycled materials create cost vibe in this Upper Serangoon terrace
House tour: Communal space and recycled materials create cost vibe in this Upper Serangoon terrace

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Gojek driver declines tip after woman gives birth in his car
Gojek driver declines tip after woman gives birth in his car
Pain in the butt: Chinese man lives with 8 embroidery needles in his behind for 10 years
Chinese man lives with 8 embroidery needles in his behind for 10 years
Japanese net idol brutally attacked in Seoul, told to get out of Korea
Japanese net idol brutally attacked in Seoul, told to get out of Korea
Elva Hsiao, 40, wants to have kids with her 24-year-old beau
Elva Hsiao, 40, wants to have kids with her 24-year-old beau

SERVICES