F1 organisers stock up on anti-smog masks for Singapore Grand Prix

Singapore Grand Prix organisers are stocking up on disposable face masks to sell to spectators if the worst air pollution in three years threatens to taint the city-state's marquee sports event.

Organisers will be keeping tabs on haze readings as the $100 million (S$138 million) Formula One street race kicks off on Friday, just days after Singapore authorities warned already-unhealthy levels could worsen and advised people to reduce outdoor activity.

Singapore and large parts of Malaysia have been blanketed in recent days by smoke emanating from forests across Indonesia, where fires are often set to clear land for plantations.

Singapore Grand Prix said disposable masks, which cover the nose and mouth to protect the wearer from breathing in small particles of haze in the air, will be available for sale at merchandise booths if the pollution hits certain predetermined levels. They will also be made available to vulnerable groups such as the elderly, children and pregnant women at first aid booths.