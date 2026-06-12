Meta's Facebook, Instagram progressively accessible following global outage

Users around the world were unable to access Meta’s Facebook and Instagram on Friday (June 12) evening.

According to data on outage tracking sites such as Downdetector, users began experiencing issues at around 9pm (Singapore time).

The number of reports reached a high of 1,376 at 9.53pm.

Users in Australia, Canada, US, and the United Kingdom, also reported issues locally.

Checks by AsiaOne with a pool of about 50 Singapore-based users at 10.30pm showed that about 80 per cent were able to access Meta’s applications, albeit with intermittent loading issues — depending on the source of content they were viewing.

Meta has not issued a public statement as at 10.45pm.

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editor@asiaone.com