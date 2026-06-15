Police warn of scratch card, lottery ticket scams on Facebook Live

The old adage "if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is" rings yet again as losses involving lucky draw scams on Facebook Live reach at least $60,000 since May 20.

In an advisory on Monday (June 15), the police said scammers would lure victims by promoting scratch cards or lottery tickets offering cash prizes on Facebook livestreams.

Victims who purchase these items would be informed by scammers that they had won a large cash prize.

They would then be asked to transfer another sum of money to claim their winnings for reasons such as "administrative fees".

According to the police, most of these cases involve victims making payments via a PayNow QR code linked to a LiquidPay account.

The victims would only realise they had been scammed when they did not receive their winnings, or when the scammers become uncontactable.

Since May 20, at least 33 cases have been reported, with total losses amounting to at least $60,000, said the police.

Prevention and awareness

Members of the public are advised not to transfer or hand over money or other valuables to any unknown persons whose identities they have not verified.

They should always make further checks to verify the identity of the requestors through other sources before making any form of monetary transfer, or handing over valuables to other unknown persons.

If in doubt, members of the public should try to stay calm and proceed to tell the authorities, family members or friends about the encounter and report any fraudulent transactions to their bank immediately.

They may also call the 24/7 ScamShield Helpline at 1799.

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editor@asiaone.com