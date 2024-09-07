Faeces and cigarette butts: Frustrated ground-floor residents at Circuit Road install awnings to combat litter

A concerned member of the public noticed a number of ground-floor units at Circuit Road had awnings over their rear doors.

The residents also stowed personal belongings under the awnings and turned the space at the back of their flats into their little gardens.

"I have reported this to the Town Council at least five times since last year, but there has been no change so far," the citizen told Shin Min Daily News.

He explained that he saw the residents resting under their awnings and was worried that they would get injured if something heavy were to fall on the awnings.

But it seems that objects falling from above was the exact reason the residents put up their awnings, which ranged from simple tarpaulin to corrugated roofing sheets.

A Block 50 resident told the Chinese daily that he had heard of high-rise littering being a problem in the estate and there were even knives thrown out the windows above.

"My grandson visits me sometimes, so I'd prefer to be on the safe side," said the resident whose flat already had an awning over the rear door when he bought it.

"But about two months ago, the authorities came to check and fined me $100 as I had too many items outside. A few weeks later, they came again and fined me $200 for placing my washing machine outside."

Lin, a 75-year-old resident of Block 49, put up an awning when he bought his flat 27 years ago.

"Almost every day, residents throw objects from above, even faeces wrapped in paper towel," he revealed, adding that he replaces his tarpaulin every four, five months as cigarette butts from above would burn holes in it.

The metal cover installed over the read door was too small and could not shield the flats from high-rise littering and rain.

"Every time it rains, water splashes onto our rear door, causing the wood to become warped from the dampness and the metal gate to rust. We also have nowhere else to hang dry our laundry," said Lin.

