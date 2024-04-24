Fair or not? Man pays 30 cents 'takeaway fee' despite using own container at Paya Lebar food court

He thought it was ridiculous.

A man was surprised that he was charged 30 cents for "takeaway" by a food court stall even though he brought his container.

Stomp contributor Kin was then told the 30 cents charge was actually for something else.

This was after he ordered the six-piece set with noodles from the yong tau foo stall at the Cantine food court in Paya Lebar Square on Apr 19 and used the FairPrice Group app to make payment.

A screenshot of the app shows that the set cost $6.40 and he was charged an additional 30-cent "takeaway fee".

Because he was using the app to pay, he also received a 10 per cent discount and was charged $6.03.

But the Stomp contributor was puzzled by the "takeaway fee" since he had brought his own container.

Sharing a photo of the food, he said: "The bowl is mine. I brought my own bowl for packing back to the office to eat."

So he asked the stall assistant why he was charged for takeaway.

"She said because you fried your tofu, need to charge 30 cents," recounted the Stomp contributor.

But apparently because the app did not have a category for that, the 30 cents was charged as a takeaway fee on the app.

"Ridiculous to pay 30 cents for frying," said the Stomp contributor.

Circled in the photo is the fried tofu in a brown paper bag.

