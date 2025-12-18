FairPrice extends discount schemes for vulnerable groups till end-2026

FairPrice has announced that it will be extending its daily discount schemes for seniors, Merdeka Generation (MG), Pioneer Generation (PG), and Community Health Assist Scheme (CHAS) Orange and Blue cardholders into 2026.

PG, MG and CHAS cardholders can enjoy a three per cent discount on purchases on selected days of the week, while seniors can enjoy a two per cent discount on Tuesday.

The discount scheme will be available across all FairPrice stores and Unity pharmacies till Dec 31, 2026, said FairPrice Group on Thursday (Dec 18), reiterating its commitment to keep daily essentials within reach for vulnerable groups in Singapore.

The CHAS Orange discount scheme, introduced in October 2024, aims to help more Singaporeans afford daily essentials. It is available to individuals whose total gross household monthly income per family member living together ranges from $1,501 to $2,300.

FairPrice said it is the first and remains the only major retailer in Singapore to offer such a discount.

This festive season, it is important to remember that many in Singapore still face challenges with accessing daily staples for their families and loved ones, said FairPrice Group CEO Vipul Chawla.

"Our purpose as the nation's largest retailer is to make every day a little better for those we serve, and we want to do our part in ensuring that vulnerable Singaporeans have the essentials they need to enjoy the holidays, and the year ahead," added Chawla.

Eligible customers can enjoy the discounts on their purchases by either presenting their physical or digital membership cards to cashiers at checkout or selecting the relevant discount option at self-checkout counters.

They may also verify their information on the FairPrice Group app with MyInfo once and use the app to pay for their subsequent purchases at checkout, FairPrice said.

The discounts are valid for up to $200 per transaction per day.

