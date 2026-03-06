FairPrice stores at Esso petrol stations to be replaced by Cold Storage

FairPrice Group will be handing over operations of its convenience retail operations at all Esso stations to Cold Storage over the next few months.

Announced on Thursday (March 5) in a joint statement by Aster Mobility Solutions 1 and Cold Storage, the new partnership will introduce "new in-station experiences that enriches everyday living conveniences and evolving mobility needs".

Aster, a subsidiary of Indonesia's Chandra Asri Group, bought over ExxonMobil's network of 60 Esso petrol stations in Singapore in October 2025.

"Aster's partnership with Cold Storage reflects our shared commitment in Singapore – our people, our progress, and our everyday moments. Together, we are reimagining what the service station experience can be," said Andre Khor, Deputy CEO of Aster.

Cold Storage will roll out a refreshed convenience retail concept "designed to complement Esso's fuel and mobility services, offering a thoughtfully curated range of everyday essentials, fresh and ready-to-eat options tailored for customers on the move", according to the statement.

Lim Boon Cheong, managing director of Cold Storage added: "By combining our strengths in quality food sourcing with Esso's strategic locations, we are setting a new benchmark for convenience, ensuring quality and value are always within reach for everyone."

While no exact timeline has been set for the handover, both Cold Storage and Aster affirmed that employees and customers remain their key priorities throughout the transition.

