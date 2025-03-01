FairPrice giving away 75,000 sets of snacks and drinks to Muslim customers to break fast

Ramadan starts on March 2 this year, and supermarket chain FairPrice will be providing refreshments for Muslim customers breaking their fast all month.

The company will be distributing 75,000 sets of snacks (dates or biscuits) and drinks (milk, an isotonic beverage, or water) at 59 different stores islandwide, 30 minutes before and after buka puasa (breaking fast).

This giveaway will last from March 2 to 30, said the FairPrice Group in a press statement. It is the company's 17th year in a row carrying out this initiative.

On March 3 and 4, the company, with support from the FairPrice Foundation, will also distribute 1,500 Ramadan care packs to beneficiaries of Mendaki and M³, a joint initiative between the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis), Mendaki and the Malay Activity Executive Committees Council (Mesra).

FairPrice Group's group chief executive officer Vipul Chawla said: "Ramadan is a time for prayer, and reflection, and we want to take the opportunity to support our Muslim community during this important period.

"Through this effort, we hope to bring Singaporeans together in the spirit of deepening community bonds, and deliver on our mission of making every day a little better for those we serve."

Hari Raya festivities

Two Hari Raya mini bazaars will be held at FairPrice Xtra JEM, between Feb 27 and March 12, and FairPrice Woodlands 888, between March 13 and 26.

There are also special discounts on Ramadan and Hari Raya essentials — including fresh and frozen essentials, cleaning supplies, snacks and drinks — that will run until April 9.

Festive packets to redeem in store with a minimum spend of $30 in a single receipt from March 13, and customers can also partake in a Raya Lucky Draw until April 9, with three BYD Attos 3 cars to be won.

drimac@asiaone.com