FairPrice Group giving $4 return voucher for every $50 spent till Oct 9

FairPrice Group will give out a $4 return voucher for every $50 spent in a single receipt starting Thursday (Oct 3).

The offer will run till Oct 9, and is valid across all FairPrice stores, including Finest, Xtra and Unity — excluding Unity outlets in Changi Airport.

Shoppers can receive up to three return vouchers per transaction, which can be used across all FairPrice outlets throughout October with no minimum spend requirement, the group said on Wednesday.

Keeping daily essentials within reach for everyone in Singapore has been their guiding mission for over 50 years, said FairPrice Group CEO Vipul Chawla.

"Through the return voucher initiative, we want to assure Singaporeans that we will continue to support them in times of need, and strive to make their daily lives and access to healthy and nutritious food a little better every day," he said.

This marks the group's third wave of return vouchers in 2024 — they had previously given out $4 return vouchers for each $50 worth of CDC vouchers spent in a single transaction for a week in June.

Similarly, for two weeks in January, FairPrice Group gave customers $8 return vouchers for every $80 spent in a single receipt.

ALSO READ: More CDC vouchers, utility rebates and cash payouts to help Singaporeans with cost of living: PM Wong

khooyihang@asiaone.com