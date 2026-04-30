FairPrice Group rolls out $5m in savings on essentials for NTUC and Link members

The FairPrice Group (FPG) will be providing $5 million worth of savings on daily essentials to National Trade Union Congress (NTUC) and Link members as part of its May Day initiatives, the group announced on Thursday (April 30).

Under these initiatives, members will be able to save when they make purchases at FairPrice supermarkets and selected Kopitiam food courts.

Beginning on April 30, NTUC and Link members will have a 50 per cent discount when they make purchases of a specific essential item in-store or online. This item will be announced every Thursday.

The first item, which will have a discount from April 30 to May 3, is FPG's Double FP Thai Hom Mali Rice 5kg. It will be priced at $7.05 (50 per cent off $14.10).

Customers will need to present their physical Link Rewards or NTUC card at checkout, or make payment via the FPG application.

Users of the app will also receive exclusive in-app promotions, such as a 50 per cent discount on a wider range of daily essentials.

Similar to the discount on essential items for NTUC and Link members, the app will feature new offers every Thursday, starting from April 30.

At present, Canola Oil 2L is on discount for $4.75 (50 per cent off $9.50) until May 3, and NTUC members will need to simply apply the relevant voucher on the FPG app before making payment.

Additionally, FairPrice Foundation has partnered with Kopitiam to bring back 50 cents coffee and tea deals at 70 Kopitiam outlets across the country.

Available from May 1 to 31 this year, customers will need to present their physical silver NTUC card at counters or apply the e-voucher before making payment via the FPG app.

May Day for workers

FairPrice Group chief executive officer Vipul Chawla expressed his vision of keeping daily essentials within reach for Singaporeans.

"This May Day, we want to recognise the tireless effort that Singapore's workers have put in to provide for their families and loved ones amid unprecedented volatility.

"These discounts on key essentials are our way of assuring Singaporeans that we stand with them, and remain committed to delivering on our purpose of making every day a little better for all in the nation."

Secretary-general of NTUC Ng Chee Meng stressed that May Day is about celebrating workers' contributions and looking out for their wellbeing at work.

"NTUC wants to provide practical help when cost of living weighs on workers and their families," he said.

"The discounts on essentials from FairPrice Group demonstrate our shared commitment in doing our part to ease cost pressures in times of need."

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khooyihang@asiaone.com