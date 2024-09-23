FairPrice Group ties up with HPB's Healthy365 app

Scanning QR codes on purchase receipts will soon be a thing of the past for the 1.5 million FairPrice Group (FPG) app users.

The FairPrice Group announced today (Sept 23) that it has tied up with the Health Promotion Board (HPB) to allow its users to earn Healthy365 Healthpoints without having to scan QR codes when they make healthier food purchases using the FPG app.

These users earn Healthpoints they purchase Healthier Choice Symbol (HCS) groceries across FairPrice supermarkets, Unity pharmacies, and Healthier Dining Programme (HDP) endorsed food and drinks at Kopitiam food courts.

FPG will be the first grocery retailer to offer automatic crediting of Healthpoints with purchases.

Vipul Chawla, Group CEO of FairPrice Group shared that "HPB's efforts to promote healthy living through the Healthy 365 app is aligned with FPG's wider commitment to make things easy on the experience".

FPG consists of NTUC FairPrice, which also operates Unity Pharmacy, and F&B chains NTUC Foodfare and Kopitiam.

Customers can exchange the HPB Healthpoints to redeem FairPrice, transport and food vouchers.

For example, with 750 HPB Healthpoints, customers may choose to redeem a $5 FairPrice voucher which is equivalent to a bottle of lower-sodium soy sauce and a loaf of wholemeal bread.

The HDP is an initiative by the HPB to encourage F&B establishments to provide healthier meals for their customers.

Products that are lower in saturated fat, sodium, sugar and higher in dietary fibre, calcium and wholegrains compared to similar products within the same food category are awarded the Healthier Choice Symbol.

The two initiatives are part of the HPB's Eat, Drink, Shop Healthy Challenge.

