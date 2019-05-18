FairPrice investigating after customer finds numerous bugs in packet of white fungus

When groceries that Stomp contributor Justin ordered from NTUC FairPrice arrived at his home, he discovered numerous bugs in a packet of white fungus.

The Pasar Dried White Fungus cost $1.85 and was part of an online order made on May 10. It was delivered on May 11.

The product had a packing date of March 27, 2019.

Justin told Stomp: "Dozens of bugs could be seen inside and some were even alive.

"Look at the brown little dots in the pictures. It's utterly disgusting."

In response to a Stomp query, a FairPrice spokesman said the product has been removed from the supermarket's shelves as a precautionary measure while further investigations are being conducted.

The spokesman said: "FairPrice takes food safety and quality issues very seriously.

"We have since been in contact with the customer to arrange for the product to be collected for examination to ascertain the type of foreign organism shown in the pictures as well as to offer the customer a refund."

The spokesman also apologised for any inconvenience caused, adding: "Customers who have further queries on this matter can contact us at our Customer Relations Hotline at 6552 2722 or through email at general.feedback@fairprice.com.sg."