FairPrice investigating case of organisms found on live crabs bought at Junction 8 supermarket

FairPrice is investigating a case where organisms were found on live crabs bought by a customer at FairPrice Finest's Junction 8 outlet.

Several Stomp contributors alerted Stomp to a video that had been uploaded to Facebook by Rowyn Cai, showing what appeared to be several maggots crawling over live crabs in a plastic bag.

The customer had bought the three crabs for about $40.66 on Thursday (Jan 24).

A FairPrice spokesman told Stomp in response to a media query that they have apologised and given the customer a full refund following the incident.

They are currently investigating what the foreign organism found on the product was and the cause of it.

This is their statement in full:

"FairPrice takes food safety and quality issues very seriously and we have since been in contact with both the customer and our supplier.

"We have offered an apology and given a full refund to the customer who bought the product from FairPrice Finest @ J8 on 24 January 2018.



Photo: Stomp

"An investigation is in progress to ascertain the type of foreign organism found on the product and the cause of it.

"Checks on existing stocks did not reveal any anomalies for the product in question.

"FairPrice has in place a Freshness Guarantee policy, which allows customers to return or exchange fresh products that are of an unsatisfactory quality at the same store of purchase, with receipt.

"We take the opportunity to also advise our customers that it is good practice to thoroughly wash all fresh or live seafood prior to consumption."