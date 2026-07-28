FairPrice's Made in Singapore Fair returns: Score $1 deals, free tastings and family fun

FairPrice Group is bringing back its annual Made in Singapore Fair, featuring promotions on locally produced food and groceries alongside family-friendly activities celebrating homegrown brands and produce.

The fair, which aims to encourage greater appreciation for locally produced food and Singapore's food security efforts, will run from July 30 to Aug 12, across all FairPrice stores and online.

Shoppers can enjoy promotions on Singaporean favourites from local brands such as Chew's, Hydrogreens and Kang Kang Noodles, among others.

The fair will also feature a weekend showcase at FairPrice Xtra JEM on Aug 1 and 2 from 10am to 7pm, with interactive activities, live demonstrations and sampling sessions for shoppers.

Among the highlights are $1 flash deals on selected local favourites, including eggs, vegetables and dim sum — limited to the first 100 customers, with a limit of one item per customer.

Visitors can also take part in live chef demonstrations and tasting sessions, where chefs will showcase dishes made using local ingredients. The demonstrations will take place at FairPrice Xtra JEM at 11am, 3pm and 5pm on both days.

The event will also feature 18 sampling booths, where visitors can try products such as coffee, noodles, dim sum and vegetables while learning more about local brands and their offerings.

Other activities include carnival games with prizes, a sure-win gachapon, and a stamp rally where shoppers can collect stamps after meeting the purchase criteria.

Shoppers who complete the requirements in the Made in Singapore Fair event passport can also redeem a customisable fidget clicker, with the first 250 redemptions each day.

To take part in the activities, shoppers can collect an event passport from the FairPrice Xtra JEM event area or any stamp rally station, while stocks last.

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xingying.koh@asiaone.com