FairPrice supermarkets to extend opening hours for Chinese New Year

SINGAPORE — Shoppers will be able to buy festive goodies and essential items throughout the Chinese New Year period as supermarket chain FairPrice will be extending opening hours at its stores islandwide in February.

Some outlets will also remain open on the first day of Chinese New Year, which falls on Feb 17.

In a press statement on Feb 2, FairPrice Group (FPG) said the move was made to ensure that daily essentials remain accessible to all as households across Singapore gear up for the festive season.

In the lead-up to Chinese New Year from Feb 12 to 15, FairPrice Xtra outlets at Hougang One, JEM, Kallang Wave Mall, Changi Business Park, Parkway Parade and VivoCity will extend their operating hours until 2am daily.

Those hoping to do some last-minute shopping on the eve of Chinese New Year can visit 36 FairPrice stores that will be open for 24 hours. All other outlets will open until 5pm.

On the first day of Chinese New Year, 156 out of 168 FairPrice stores islandwide will stay open. Of these, 42 stores will operate for 24 hours, while the remaining 113 will be open until 5pm.

All FairPrice outlets will resume normal operating hours from the second day of Chinese New Year.

Shoppers can also continue to place orders online throughout the festive period, FPG said.

Deliveries on the eve of Chinese New Year will be available from 8am to 6pm, while those on the first and second day of Chinese New Year will be fulfilled at a reduced capacity.

Full details on the extended operating hours are available on the FairPrice website.

On Jan 29, the supermarket giant announced that it will freeze the prices of all its chilled pork products, as well as popular seafood and vegetable items to help households manage festive costs ahead of Chinese New Year.

Fresh pork from Australia and Malaysia is also included in the fixed-price list, with FPG being the only supermarket retailer in Singapore to offer fresh pork from Malaysia.

In December 2025, FPG also announced the extension of its discount schemes for seniors until end-2026.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.