FairPrice taking more pest control measures after rat spotted in Pasir Ris outlet

SINGAPORE — A rat was spotted in the bread aisle in a FairPrice outlet at Pasir Ris West Plaza on Thursday night (Oct 5).

Ayuni, who posted a video of the incident on TikTok, said she was shopping for groceries at about 11pm when she saw the rat.

In the 18-second video, a brown rat can be seen scurrying out from a dark corner of the bottom shelf in the bread aisle and away from the 27-year-old.

Ayuni said she then told FairPrice employees about the rat.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, a FairPrice Group spokesperson said the supermarket chain is aware of the incident and has taken steps to address it, such as taking more pest control measures.

The spokesperson added: "Immediately after we were made aware of the incident, the products in question and those in the vicinity were disposed of. The area was also cleaned and disinfected as per cleaning protocols."

Ayuni said she was shocked by the size of the rat but the incident did not "significantly affect" her trust in the supermarket, as she had been shopping there at least three times a week for some 15 years.

"I found it concerning to see a rat in the supermarket, but I understand that there had been renovations in the area," she said, adding that "the store has always been clean with helpful and friendly staff".

ALSO READ: 'Mickey Mouse is bigger than Donald Duck': Diner spots rat scuttling next to roast ducks at Ang Mo Kio coffee shop

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.