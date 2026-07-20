Marine Parade-Braddell Heights MPs call Faishal a 'valuable member', reassure residents

Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC Members of Parliament (MP) have assured residents of Kembangan division, previously helmed by former Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Faishal Ibrahim, that they will be looked after.

This follows the 58-year-old's resignation earlier on Monday (July 20), over conduct that fell short of the standards expected of a political office holder.

In separate posts, Speaker of Parliament Seah Kian Peng, Minister of State Goh Pei Ming, and four-term MP Tin Pei Ling, also assured their respective residents that this will not affect the work in their own constituencies.

Setting out their approach, Seah said the remaining MPs will handle all Meet-the-People Session (MPS) cases and appeals.

They will also continue the ongoing community initiatives that provide support for the elderly, vulnerable families, and community cohesion within Kembangan, he stated.

"I would also like to assure my Braddell Heights residents that my work in Kembangan will not affect my commitment and the level of support to all of you where I have served since 2006," Seah added.

These were similarly echoed by Minister of State Goh Pei Ming who represents Marine Parade division and Tin Pei Ling, who represents MacPherson.

First-term MP Diana Pang shared Goh's post, but did not comment on the arrangements.

Kembangan division holds their MPS on every Monday from 7.30pm onwards at Block 413 Eunos Road 5.

MPs say Faishal 'has been a valuable member'

Both Seah and Goh also called the former MP "a valuable member" of the Marine Parade-Braddell Heights team.

"Assoc Prof Faishal has been a valuable member of the Marine Parade-Braddell Heights team. He has made immeasurable contributions in Kembangan and even more so in Nee Soon GRC where he served for 15 years.

"As a team that has worked together so closely over the last year, we are deeply saddened by what has happened," said Seah.

He added that he has known Assoc Prof Faishal for over 20 years, calling him a "good friend".

"He is a good friend of mine, one with a big and kind heart for all. I ask all to give him space and privacy as this is a difficult period for him and his family.

Striking a similar note, Goh said he and fellow MPs have seen how Assoc Prof Faishal connected well with Kembangan residents, and how he cared deeply about the progress and welfare of the Malay/Muslim community.

"However, we also understand that he had made a lapse in judgement and he is choosing to take responsibility. We respect him for his moral courage and for doing the right thing," Goh added.

Four-term MP Tin Pei Ling said she is "deeply saddened' by the news, adding that Assoc Prof Faishal has been a "responsible, empathetic and higher supportive member" of the GRC team.

"He has a good heart for the people and Singapore," she added.

Why Faishal resigned

The 58-year-old former acting minister was investigated by the police after a female member of public wrote to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), concerning her interactions with him

According to a statement on Monday, most of their interactions took place through online messages, and they also met on the sidelines of public events.

Both parties subsequently made allegations of harassment against each other.

Investigations have since been completed, including consultations with the Attorney-General's Chambers and it was assessed that no criminal offence has been committed by either party.

While no criminal action will be taken against them, what happened still raises the question of whether Assoc Prof Faishal's conduct met the standards expected of an office holder and MP, PMO said.

"Upon reflecting on the matter, Associate Professor Faishal accepted that his conduct fell short of these standards, and tendered his resignation," PMO added.

Assoc Prof Faishal, in his letter to PM Wong, said: "On reflection, I recognise that my conduct fell short of the standards expected of me and was not consistent with the responsibilities entrusted to me. I have therefore decided it is right for me to step away from politics, so that I can devote my time and attention to my family."

He added that there was no physical relationship between him and the woman, and that he did not intend for the interactions to develop into one.

"There was a lapse of judgement on my part in the way that I handled the interactions, and in failing to establish clearer boundaries at an earlier stage," he added.

"I have therefore decided it is right for me to step away from politics, so that I can devote my time and attention to my family."

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editor@asiaone.com