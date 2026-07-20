'No criminal offence' committed, but Faishal resigned over conduct that fell short of standards: PM Wong

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said he was "saddened" that former Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Assoc prof Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim is leaving politics "under these circumstances".

His comments came after the PMO announced on Monday (July 20) that Faishal had resigned as a political office holder, MP and PAP member after accepting that his conduct fell short of the standards expected of him.

PM Wong said this matter came to the PMO's attention about a month ago after it received an email from a female member of the public regarding her "interactions" with Assoc Prof Faishal.

'Conduct fell short'

According to the PMO, both Assoc Prof Faishal and the woman were interviewed separately to understand their respective accounts.

Most of their interactions took place through online messages, and they also met on the sidelines of public events.

Both parties subsequently made "allegations of harassment" against each other, and the matter was referred to the police.

Investigations have since been completed, including consultations with the Attorney-General's Chambers. It was assessed that "no criminal offence" had been committed by either party.

"Accordingly, no criminal action will be taken against either of them," the statement read.

However, what happened still raises the question of whether Assoc Prof Faishal's conduct met the standards expected of an office holder and MP.

"Upon reflecting on the matter, Associate Professor Faishal accepted that his conduct fell short of these standards, and tendered his resignation," PMO said.

In a letter, PM Wong thanked Assoc Prof Faishal for his "significant contributions over the last 20 years of public service", particularly as the former Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs over the past year.

"He played key roles in advancing initiatives that strengthened community resilience, supported the rehabilitation and reintegration of ex-offenders, and improved the outcomes for vulnerable families," said PM Wong.

"He has worked hard as an MP and served his residents diligently. I thank him for his many contributions."

He also wished Assoc Prof Faishal well as he takes "the time and space" needed to focus on his family.

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Zaqy Mohamad, who is currently Senior Minister of State for Defence and Sustainability and the Environment, will take over as Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs immediately.

The remaining MPs in Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC will continue to serve residents in Kembangan.

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laili.abdeen@asiaone.com