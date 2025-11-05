Faishal Ibrahim expected to ink 2026 haj agreement on Nov 6-11 visit to Saudi Arabia and Jordan

Associate Professor Faishal Ibrahim will be making his first working visit to Saudi Arabia and Jordan as Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs from Nov 6 to 11.

In a statement on Wednesday (Nov 5), the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) said that Assoc Prof Faishal's visit is intended to strengthen bilateral engagements and explore future collaborations.

Apart from the official meetings, Assoc Prof Faishal will engage with Singaporean students studying in the two countries.

He will also meet with members of the Singapore College of Islamic Studies residing in the two countries.

In Jordan, Assoc Prof Faishal will witness a symbolic handover ceremony for Singapore's donation of prosthetic products to Jordan's Restoring Hope initiative, to help Palestinian amputees affected by the conflict in Gaza.

Singapore, Saudi Arabi expected to ink haj agreement for 2026

When in Saudi Arabia, Assoc Prof Faishal will attend the annual Haj and Umrah Exhibition and Conference in Jeddah, organised by the kingdom's Ministry of Haj and Umrah.

Newswire Bernama reported that this year's conference will see the launch of high-impact initiatives and the signing of new agreements - aimed at enhancing the integration of technology, urban development and pilgrims.

The acting minister will also meet with the Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Dr Tawfiq Fawzan Al-Rabiah, to discuss preparations for the 2026 haj season.

The two leaders are also expected to sign an agreement for the upcoming haj season.

Earlier in January, Saudi Arabia granted 900 slots for Singaporeans to perform the haj pilgrimage in June. Then-Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Masagos Zulkifli had also asked the Saudi authorities to consider additional slots for Singaporeans.

Assoc Prof Faishal will round up his visit to Saudi Arabia with visits to key haj holy sites in Mecca.

The acting minister will be accompanied by Muis' deputy chief executive Azree Rahim and senior government officials.

