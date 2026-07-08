Man to be charged over false bomb threats to Parliament and HTX buildings

As Parliament sat on Tuesday (July 7), a 40-year-old man allegedly sent an anonymous email to the Prime Minister's Office, lying that there was a bomb at Parliament House.

Just four days earlier, the suspect purportedly submitted an online form to the Home Team Science and Technology Agency (HTX), lying that there was a bomb at the HTX building.

In a news release on Wednesday night, the police said officers from the Criminal Investigation Department and Central Police Division identified the culprit and arrested him on Tuesday.

Several electronic devices believed to have been used to perpetrate the threats were seized from him as case exhibits.

The police said that upon receiving the false threats, officers conducted thorough checks of both premises, which they said included a "systematic sweep" of the buildings and their surroundings.

No items of security concern were found.

AsiaOne understands that the threat on Tuesday was received at around noon when Parliament was in session.

The man will be charged in court on Thursday for communicating false information of a harmful thing.

If found guilty, he can be jailed for up to seven years and also fined up to $50,000.

Police also warned that they treat all security threats seriously and will not hesitate to take action against anyone who causes public alarm with false threats.

"Such acts can cause public anxiety and divert valuable public resources into investigations," they added.

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editor@asiaone.com