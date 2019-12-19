Fake handyman steals cash register and equipment worth $10,000 in Sembawang

Rainer Cheung
This gives a whole new meaning to the term "daylight robbery".

A self-proclaimed handyman sauntered up to a coffee shop in Sembawang and walked away with an entire cash register and other equipment which he stuffed into his bag in plain view during the wee hours of Dec 16.

The 25-year-old owner of Flying Wok was left dumbstruck when he turned up to work that very morning only to find his counter devoid of the cash register, Nets terminal and a modem. The counter also showed traces of being ransacked, he told Lianhe Wanbao.

"There was $300 worth of coins inside the register. Along with the missing electronics, all of which need to be replaced, it's about $10,000 in damages."

The stall, which closes at 10.30pm daily, is located in Yong Li Coffee Station, a 24-hour coffee shop. 

CCTV footage showed the man tinkering around with the cash register, with a sheet of paper in hand, looking as though he was recording down information. Throughout the 40-minute heist, he could be seen making phone calls. The man even ordered drinks from the adjacent stall at one point.

According to the Flying Wok's owner, the staff over at the drink stall initially thought something seemed odd about the entire situation, but didn't question it after the thief assured them that he was just a handyman.

One of them even watched as he stuffed the entire register into his backpack, believing that he was simply bringing it back for repairs.

Despite being in operation at the coffee shop for a year and a half, Flying Wok's owner said he doesn't recall ever seeing the man around.

"He seemed quite practised, especially to be able to commit robbery in full view of everyone."

Police are currently investigating this incident.

