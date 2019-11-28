Fake news law invoked for 2nd time in 4 days, States Times Review directed to correct Facebook post

SINGAPORE - The person who runs the Facebook page of alternative news site States Times Review was directed on Thursday (Nov 28) under the Republic's fake news law to correct false statements in a post on the page.

This is the second time the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (Pofma) has been invoked after it was used on Monday in relation to a separate Facebook post by opposition party member Brad Bowyer.

The Pofma Office said on Thursday that it was instructed by Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam to issue a correction direction to Mr Alex Tan Zhi Xiang over a post on the States Times Review Facebook page on Nov 23.

The post was over a People's Action Party (PAP) member and a Nussu-NUS Students United Facebook post.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said in a statement that the States Times Review Facebook page was required to carry a correction notice stating that its article contains falsehoods.

On Nov 23, the Facebook page put up a post in relation to a post by the Nussu-NUS Students United Facebook page, which is one of several pages parodying the NUS Students' Union or Nussu.

The Nussu-NUS Students United Facebook page was accused earlier this month of misquoting Mr Shanmugam, who is also Law Minister, in a post it made.

The States Times Review Facebook post had cited Nussu-NUS Students United on a PAP candidate's alleged religious affiliations.

States Times Review claimed on Facebook that one person involved in the matter had been arrested and another was being investigated by the police.

MHA said these claims are false and baseless.

Mr Alex Tan, who runs States Times Review, is a 32-year-old Singaporean, who is not in Singapore. He is the editor of various websites including Temasek Review News and Singapore Herald. PHOTO: Straits Times File

No one has been arrested or charged in relation to the spoof student group's post, the ministry said, adding: "The Government did not request that Facebook take down the Nussu-NUS Students United post or disable the page. It was Facebook which removed the page on its own accord."

MHA cited news reports on Saturday that said Facebook removed the page as it violated "authenticity policies, and the fake accounts linked to the page failed Facebook's community and authenticity guidelines".

"The States Times Review article also makes various other scurrilous allegations including on our elections process. These allegations are absurd," the ministry said.