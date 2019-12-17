Fake news law used on opposition politician's post on MOE spending

Opposition politician and lawyer Lim Tean was issued a correction order under the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (Pofma) yesterday, the fourth such order to be issued in three weeks.

Mr Lim, the founder of political party People's Voice, was asked by the Ministry of Education (MOE) to correct two Facebook posts on Dec 12 that the ministry says had implied that the Government was spending more on foreign students than Singapore students.

The Pofma office was asked by Education Minister Ong Ye Kung to issue the correction directions to Mr Lim.

According to the release on government website Factually, the two statements made by Mr Lim - "the total pot available to Singaporean students $167 million compared to the $238 million that is spent on foreign students" and "PAP spends $167 million on Grants and Bursaries for Singaporeans, but $238 million on foreign students??" - imply that MOE spends less on Singaporean students than on foreign students, which the Ministry debunked in the release.

The ministry said: "MOE's annual budget is $13 billion, almost all of which is spent on Singapore citizens.

"The $167 million cited by Mr Lim refers only to bursaries for Singaporean tertiary students, and grossly understates MOE's total spending on Singaporean citizens for education.

"The figures of $167 million and $238 million are therefore not comparable."

MOE also said the $238 million Mr Lim said was spent on foreign students was not accurate, as a large part of the sum was used for purposes like the maintenance of infrastructure, facilities and laboratories.

"These fixed and non-variable costs we have to incur anyway, whether or not we admit a small proportion of foreign students in the system," the ministry said, adding that foreign students make up about 5 per cent of the students here.