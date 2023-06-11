Fake 'police' chase in Johor: What Singapore drivers should and should not do while driving in Malaysia

SINGAPORE — The recent viral video of three men in an unmarked car on Malaysia's North-South Highway, speeding alongside one travelling from Singapore to Genting and trying to pull its driver over, may have had some wondering: what would I have done in such a situation?

After all, the men had flashed a blue beacon light similar to those used by the police, and some motorists may have been taken in by the ruse.

Thankfully, the driver in this case did not slow down. Two men were later nabbed by Malaysian police and are being investigated for impersonating civil servants.

Here is what to do if you find yourself in a similar situation on the roads up north, and other tips to stay safe.

1. When in doubt, call 999

If you are being pursued by an unmarked car and feel you may be in danger, call the Malaysian Emergency Response Services (MERS) on 999 immediately, an Automobile Association of Singapore (AA) spokesman said.

"By calling MERS, motorists can provide their exact location and request directions to the nearest police station or government office," she said.

"This allows motorists to be efficiently guided towards these locations, enabling them to seek prompt assistance and receive further guidance from the local authorities."

2. Be prepared

Research the road conditions, speed limit and driving culture before setting off on your trip.

The AA spokesman said that drivers are advised not to stop their vehicle along any lane on the expressway. If they wish to rest or use a toilet, they should drive off the expressway into the special lay-bys or rest stops along the expressway.

If they must stop on the expressway due to emergencies, they should keep away from the travelling lane and switch on the hazard lights.

Traffic engineering and safety consultant Gopinath Menon advised that if you are not used to driving at very high speeds, choose a reasonable high speed you are comfortable with, and keep to the left-most lane.

If you choose higher speeds, keep a longer distance from the vehicle in front, so that you can brake in time without hitting the vehicle in front if it stops suddenly.

3. Stay alert with regular breaks

Mr Menon pointed out that continuous driving for long hours can be tiring for those not used to it.

"You could lose concentration, especially if the surrounding scenery does not change. You become less alert if nothing is happening around you, and you could fall asleep at the wheel," he said, suggesting regular stops at lay-bys.

The AA spokesman recommended that motorists drive for no longer than two hours at a time, with a break of at least 20 minutes.

"On the North-South Highway, lay-bys are located about every 25 to 50 km along the expressway. Facilities include parking bays and toilets. Rest and Service Areas are located at every 80 to 100 km."

4. Driving in dark conditions

Drivers may also encounter stretches without street lights, where one has to depend on vehicle headlights, noted Mr Menon.

"It takes some time to get used to depending entirely on headlights. You have to depend on the lane markings that are illuminated by the headlights," he said.

"Use the high beam when the road ahead is not clear, at other times, use the low beam so as not to blind drivers in the opposite direction at stretches where there are no barriers on the road dividers."

5. Take steps to prevent vehicle theft

The AA spokesman also recommended tips to minimise the risk of having one's car stolen.

"When parking, opt for well-lit and populated areas. Park near pillars and turn your wheel towards them to make it harder for thieves to manoeuvre or tow your car without unlocking the steering," she said.

Anti-theft devices such as steering wheel locks, brake pedal locks, and gear shift locks are also useful.

"These visible deterrents make it challenging for unauthorised individuals to operate your vehicle," she said.

ALSO READ: Singaporeans chased by fake police car for 40km on Johor highway

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.