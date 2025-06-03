Fallen tree, debris all over: 3 taken to hospital following Hougang road accident

A 38-year-old male van driver has been arrested for careless driving causing grievous hurt, after three people were taken to hospital following a road accident in Hougang on Monday (June 2) evening.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the police said they were alerted to an accident involving a motorcyclist, a van and a lorry at the junction of Hougang Avenue 3 and Lorong Ah Soo at about 6.45pm.

A 58-year-old male motorcyclist and two male lorry passengers aged 37 and 21 were conveyed conscious to the hospital.

The collision near the junction of Hougang Ave 3 and Lorong Ah Soo toppled a tree and left debris on the pedestrian footpath, according to a Xiaohongshu user who witnessed the aftermath.

A clip uploaded by the user shows a van with a crumpled front bumper and dented driver-side door latched onto a tow truck. A few metres ahead is another lorry, also latched onto a tow truck.

The camera pans to show tree branches laying across the pedestrian footpath, and what appears to be vehicle parts scattered along the walkway.

The Xiaohongshu user wrote in their post that the fallen tree branches forced passers-by to tread on the grassy areas.

"The path was full of car parts, reflectors, and shattered glass pieces, extremely dangerous when its dim at night!"

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were alerted to the accident at about 6.40pm on Monday and conveyed three persons to Sengkang General Hospital.

The police said their investigations are ongoing.

