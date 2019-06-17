Falling tree branch pierces through car windscreen and injures man in Geylang

PHOTO: Lianhe Wanbao reader
Choo Yun Ting
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - A man was hurt when a tree branch fell through his windscreen at a carpark on Saturday morning (June 15).

The victim, a man in his 50s, was looking for a parking space near Block 119 Aljunied Avenue 2 in Geylang when the incident occurred.

His friend, Mr Chen, 50, told Chinese-language daily Lianhe Wanbao that the driver heard a loud "bang" as a long branch pierced through the windscreen and fell directly into his seat.

Mr Chen told Wanbao that his friend, who was unable to avoid the branch, suffered gashes on his right shin.

He sought medical treatment at a nearby clinic and took his car to a repair workshop shortly after.

Marine Parade Town Council chairman and Mountbatten SMC MP Lim Biow Chuan told The Straits Times that the tree was assessed to be healthy.

It was pruned and checked according to schedule but the falling branch could have been decayed, he added.

Mr Lim said the town council is conducting further checks on the branch, adding that it was too early to state the cause of the incident.

Shop owners in the area told Wanbao that the trees around the carpark were all old and withered branches often fall on cars.

One resident said the trees were trimmed regularly, and while falling branches were unavoidable, it was the first time he had seen one go through a windscreen.

In January last year, a 2m-long branch pierced the windscreen of a car parked in a carpark in Bukit Ho Swee. The vehicle was unoccupied at the time.

Around 400 cases of fallen tree incidents were reported in 2017 and 2018, down from 800 recorded in 2016.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about

tree Accidents
