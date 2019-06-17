Falling tree branch pierces through car windscreen and injures man in Geylang

SINGAPORE - A man was hurt when a tree branch fell through his windscreen at a carpark on Saturday morning (June 15).

The victim, a man in his 50s, was looking for a parking space near Block 119 Aljunied Avenue 2 in Geylang when the incident occurred.

His friend, Mr Chen, 50, told Chinese-language daily Lianhe Wanbao that the driver heard a loud "bang" as a long branch pierced through the windscreen and fell directly into his seat.

Mr Chen told Wanbao that his friend, who was unable to avoid the branch, suffered gashes on his right shin.

He sought medical treatment at a nearby clinic and took his car to a repair workshop shortly after.