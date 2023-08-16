'False, baseless': Shanmugam files police report after old post alleging he had affair with MP resurfaces

Home Affairs and Law Minister K Shanmugam has rubbished a recirculating post that alleged he had an affair with an MP.

The 64-year-old addressed these claims in two separate Facebook posts on Tuesday (Aug 15) night.

"I have been told that an old post, fake news, is being recirculated — that I had an affair with an MP," Shanmugam wrote.

"False, baseless allegations. Have asked my lawyers to look at it and am also considering other options."

He explained that the post was written many years ago by a person pretending to be his ex-wife Jothie Rajah.

Shanmugam added: "I had wanted to file a police report but eventually left it alone because the matter sort of died.

"I see that people are deliberately recirculating that post. This time I will file a police report."

ALSO READ: 'Everybody should draw the right conclusions': PM Lee on perception that 'PAP standards are slipping'

khooyihang@asiaone.com