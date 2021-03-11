False ceiling in Northpoint City collapses onto eatery's order counter

Indonesian cafe Kueh & Mee had opened a new outlet at Northpoint City last month, not expecting that part of the false ceiling would later collapse onto their new order counter.

The false ceiling's partial collapse occurred on Saturday (March 6) along with the Kueh & Mee signage that was attached to it.

Images taken after the incident show a gaping hole in the ceiling as well as exposed electrical wires and panels.

Stomp

A spokesperson from Northpoint City said in response to a Stomp query that the ceiling collapsed at around 11am that day, adding that "no injuries were reported".

"The area where the signboard fell is where customers queue up to order food. Fortunately, there was no one there when the accident happened," a staff member told Shin Min Daily News.

According to the spokesperson, mall staff and security assisted people onsite, with the affected area being cordoned off. Repair works are ongoing at the counter.

