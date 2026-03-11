Falsifying finswimming results for SEA Games selection: 3 former coaches to be charged

Three ex-coaches of the Singapore Underwater Federation (SUF) will be charged in court on Thursday (March 12) over falsifying results for selection of swimmers for the 2023 SEA Games in Cambodia, the police said on Wednesday.

The trio, aged 33, 35 and 56, had allegedly conspired to submit a document containing these falsified results from an overseas event to the Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) as an appeal submission, allowing six SUF athletes to participate in the Games.

These six athletes would not have been selected had it not been for the falsified results, the police said.

Finswimming is a multi-category sport where swimmers use monofins, bifins or stereofins to swim.

The police received a report from the SNOC on March 18, 2025, regarding this submission of results.

A team comprising Bernice Ting, Jamie Ang, Vanessa Ong and Jovita Ho represented Singapore in the 4x200m surface relay at the SEA Games in 2023.

Eleven fin swimmers represented Singapore in the Cambodia Games, including the relay team which finished last out of four in the final.

"Investigations revealed that in January 2023, the three men, who were SUF coaches, had allegedly falsified the race results of SUF athletes," the police said.

Those found guilty of abetment by conspiracy to commit forgery for the purpose of cheating will face jail of up to 10 years and a fine.

