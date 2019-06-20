Family of 2-year-old girl allegedly murdered by dad: 'We don't hate him, he doted on her'

PHOTO: Facebook, Lianhe Zaobao
Cherlynn Ng
Stomp

Relatives of a two-year-old girl who was allegedly murdered by her father in his Sengkang home said that the accused had doted on the victim.

Johnboy John Teo, 35, has been charged with the murder of Ashley Clare Teo, who was found lying motionless at Block 163B Rivervale Crescent on Father's Day (June 16) and later pronounced dead.

Teo allegedly suffocated his daughter in a bedroom before slashing his own neck with a knife.

According to Shin Min Daily News, family members visited the mortuary on Tuesday (June 18) to claim Ashley's body and say their final goodbyes.

Her cremation was held on the same day at Mandai Crematorium.

Ashley's mother prepared Ashley's favourite toys to accompany her on her last journey. 
Photo: Shin Min Daily News

Ashley's aunt said: "We told Ashley not to hate her father and to forgive him despite all that she had been through, and to go in peace even though we do not know why her father did what he did."

Ashley's aunt also told Shin Min that both sides of the family are still on harmonious terms and do not hate each other even though they do not understand Teo's behaviour.

She added: "We don't hate him. We doted on Ashley and knew that he did too.

"Till today, we still don't know what happened. Now that the police are investigating, we hope to get a fair and just outcome."

More about

Murder/Manslaughter
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Starlet claims Show Lo cheated with her
Starlet claims Show Lo cheated with her
K-pop star Johyun&#039;s cosplay slammed for being &#039;too revealing&#039; but internet disagrees
K-pop star Johyun's cosplay slammed for being 'too revealing' but internet disagrees
Woman with guide dog barred from boarding bus, but driver helps her find a seat
Woman with guide dog barred from boarding bus, but driver helps her find a seat
Family of 2-year-old girl allegedly murdered by dad: &#039;We don&#039;t hate him, he doted on her&#039;
Family of 2-year-old girl allegedly murdered by dad: 'We don't hate him, he doted on her'
This garlic peeling hack is blowing up the internet and we&#039;re dying to try it
This garlic peeling hack is blowing up the internet and we're dying to try it
Harsh words for Lin Chi-ling following marriage announcement
Harsh words for Lin Chi-ling following marriage announcement
Carrie Wong loses drama role originally planned for Rebecca Lim
Carrie Wong loses drama role originally planned for Rebecca Lim
Family of 5 travels on motorcycle in Malaysia, traffic police gives them a lift home
Family of 5 travels on motorcycle in Malaysia, traffic police gives them a lift home
Unauthorised drones around Changi Airport delay 37 flights, affect operations of one runway
Unauthorised drones around Changi Airport delay 37 flights, affect operations of one runway
Wife of local actor Benjamin Heng dies
Wife of local actor Benjamin Heng dies
SCDF ragging incident: Officer on standby told to rescue Cpl Kok seconds after fatal push
SCDF ragging incident: Officer on standby told to rescue Cpl Kok seconds after fatal push
Singapore Airlines beaten to world&#039;s best airline award by Qatar Airways
Singapore Airlines beaten to world's best airline award by Qatar Airways

LIFESTYLE

5 smart tricks Singaporeans use to save money when travelling
5 smart tricks Singaporeans use to save money when travelling
HDB SBF &amp; ROF - complete guide to applying for Sale of Balance flats
HDB SBF & ROF - complete guide to applying for Sale of Balance flats
Is Orchard Road still cool? 7 fun things to do at Orchard Road Singapore
Is Orchard Road still cool? 7 fun things to do at Orchard Road Singapore
Good deals must share June 17-23: Up to 90% off at Popular and 1-for-1 KFC chicken
Good deals must share June 17-23: Up to 90% off at Popular and 1-for-1 KFC chicken

Home Works

How a tailored layout made this tight 4-room HDB spacious
How a tailored layout made this tight 4-room HDB spacious
House tour: The serene and nature-inspired bungalow that overlooks Botanic Gardens
House tour: The serene and nature-inspired bungalow that overlooks Botanic Gardens
This Sengkang 4-room BTO has a casual-cool, black-and-white theme
This Sengkang 4-room BTO has a casual-cool, black-and-white theme
House Tour: Timber finishes in this modern and spacious 5-room HDB flat in Woodlands
House Tour: Timber finishes in this modern and spacious 5-room HDB flat in Woodlands

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

In revenge at neighbours, Taiwan man takes a dump in common water tank
Neighbour from hell: Taiwan man dumps excrement in common water tank
True colours: K-pop&#039;s most unique group identities
True colours: K-pop's most unique group identities
Shu Qi recovers gracefully from a fall and fans are loving it
Shu Qi recovers gracefully from a fall and fans are loving it
Chinese woman stabs station staff after missing train
Chinese woman stabs station staff after missing train

SERVICES